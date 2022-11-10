ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, WI

cwbradio.com

Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union Shops for a Cause

This Veteran's Day, the staff at Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union shopped for a cause, helping support The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville's winter clothing and toy drives. "The Highground is an amazing facility that receives no ongoing federal or state funding and is solely supported by donations and grants....
NEILLSVILLE, WI
thecountyline.net

Classifieds for Nov. 10

EXPERT REPAIR on most brands of appliances – 4 certified technicians to serve you. Mitby’s in Cashton, 654-5144. COMPUTER REPAIR: Contact Dave Heilman at 608-487-3271 or email [email protected] New and refurbished computers in stock. I make house calls!. FOR RENT: Two-bedroom, one-bath for seniors 62+. Norcrest Apartments...
WILTON, WI
KDHL AM 920

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead, 2 injured in weekend crash

A single-vehicle Wood County crash left one person dead and two people injured over the weekend, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 13/34 in the town of Rudolph. Police say a driver with two additional passengers was headed south when the vehicle veered into a ditch and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne and roll onto its roof.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash

Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Authorities Investigating the Death of Two People in Jackson County

Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they were asked to do a welfare check at home in the Town of Manchester. While performing the check, authorities found two people dead inside...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bundle up this evening! -Erik Dean

DISCUSSION: What a difference 24 hours can make. We went from highs in the 60s & even low 70s to highs in some places struggling to hit freezing. In La Crosse, we hit a high of 34°. The caveat to that was that we hit it just after midnight (12:11 AM to be exact.) Our average low is 32° so our high end today is for the most part where we should be on the low end. Our average high for this time of year is now 48°. I wish I could say there is a warming trend in the near future, but unfortunately I can’t say that at this time.
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Wood County Sheriff's Department Responds to One Vehicle Crash

Wood County Central Dispatch received the report of a one vehicle crash in the Township of Rudolph. A vehicle with three occupants was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it began veering to the right. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck a driveway embankment causing it to go airborne. The vehicle overturned onto the roof where it came to rest.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam

DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS. Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.
DALTON, WI

