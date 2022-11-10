Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union Shops for a Cause
This Veteran's Day, the staff at Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union shopped for a cause, helping support The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville's winter clothing and toy drives. "The Highground is an amazing facility that receives no ongoing federal or state funding and is solely supported by donations and grants....
thecountyline.net
Classifieds for Nov. 10
EXPERT REPAIR on most brands of appliances – 4 certified technicians to serve you. Mitby’s in Cashton, 654-5144. COMPUTER REPAIR: Contact Dave Heilman at 608-487-3271 or email [email protected] New and refurbished computers in stock. I make house calls!. FOR RENT: Two-bedroom, one-bath for seniors 62+. Norcrest Apartments...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Mask wearing revealing more hearing loss in Onalaska community
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- An Onalaska hearing aid center says mask-wearing during the pandemic has heightened awareness about hearing loss. Rebecca Younk, a doctor of audiology at Beltone Hearing Aid Center, says the business has seen an increase of 5-10 calls a week. New research says a blue procedure mask on people with normal hearing can muffle the sound of speech...
thecountyline.net
Vernon County Museum has new display on Milwaukee labor strike of 1886
“Eight hours for work, eight hours for rest, eight hours for what we will.” That was the slogan of the labor movement back in 1886, when workers were organizing around the idea of a workday being eight hours rather than 10 to 14 hours. Jeremiah Rusk of Viroqua was...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend crash
A single-vehicle Wood County crash left one person dead and two people injured over the weekend, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 13/34 in the town of Rudolph. Police say a driver with two additional passengers was headed south when the vehicle veered into a ditch and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne and roll onto its roof.
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash
Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
wwisradio.com
Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
cwbradio.com
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bundle up this evening! -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: What a difference 24 hours can make. We went from highs in the 60s & even low 70s to highs in some places struggling to hit freezing. In La Crosse, we hit a high of 34°. The caveat to that was that we hit it just after midnight (12:11 AM to be exact.) Our average low is 32° so our high end today is for the most part where we should be on the low end. Our average high for this time of year is now 48°. I wish I could say there is a warming trend in the near future, but unfortunately I can’t say that at this time.
cwbradio.com
nbc15.com
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS. Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.
