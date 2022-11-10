Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Furious Over Austin Theory’s Failed Money In The Bank Cash In
You never know what’s going to happen during Monday Night Raw, and last week Seth Rollins held an open challenge for his United States Championship. During the main event segment Bobby Lashley destroyed Seth Rollins before the match could begin. Austin Theory apparently saw that as the perfect opportunity...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star To Undergo Character Change?
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was full of interesting moments and it featured a six pack challenge to determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Unfortunately for Lacey Evans she didn’t win the match as she was pinned by Shotzi after getting...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
stillrealtous.com
Fan Removed From Live Event After Throwing Drink At WWE Star
They say that anything can happen when you attend a WWE live event and on Saturday night the stars of WWE made their way to Peoria, IL. During the live event Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross who was accompanied by Scarlett. According to multiple fans who were in attendance a woman was removed from the arena after throwing a drink at Scarlett.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Recalls John Cena Stripping Drunk In Bowling Alley
While John Cena might now be a clean cut Hollywood megastar, that doesn’t mean he’s never indulged in one too many beers and done some things he’d rather forget. Life on the road for a WWE Superstar can be incredibly difficult and beyond tiring. So naturally, sometimes wrestlers just want to blow off some steam and have some fun, but unsurprisingly, things can quickly get out of hand. During an episode of his podcast The Ryback Show, former WWE Superstar Ryback recalled one such incident featuring John Cena, Santino Marella and R-Truth.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Absent From WWE SmackDown Due To Personal Reasons
Sami Zayn is the most over member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce was absent from the Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. Tonight, he wasn’t in The Usos’ corner for their history-making match. The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For The WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Tonight the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament is set to kick off on SmackDown, and WWE has announced that the winner of the tournament will receive a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. WWE has also announced that Santos Escobar will take on Shinsuke Nakamura tonight in a first round match.
wrestlingrumors.net
And NEW! Former WWE Star Wins First World Title
He who hath the gold. Titles have been the focal point of wrestling since the sport began, as wrestlers want to be seen as the best. The easiest way to be recognized as such is to hold a big shiny belt after beating the former champion. There have been a lot of titles throughout wrestling’s history and now one of the most famous, as well as important, has changed hands.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Not Expected To Return Until Next Year
There are several WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury and one of them happens to be Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion had to undergo hip labrum surgery, and it doesn’t sound like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. PWInsider.com is...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Plans For WrestleMania 39 Revealed
Some news on WWE’s plans for the Hollywood-themed WrestleMania 39 event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 has been revealed. With the event taglined ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ and taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it was always likely WWE would try to get some celebrity involvement on the show.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed His Mind About Pushing WWE Raw Stars
Triple H took over WWE creative back in July and since then he’s made some changes to the WWE product. Some fresh faces have stepped into the fold while familiar faces like The Judgment Day have still been receiving a healthy amount of screen time. WrestleVotes recently spoke to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Reveals They Watched Undertaker's Boneyard Match Live
The Undertaker's final ever wrestling match was a truly unique one due to the fact it was a cinematic bout. The Deadman hung up his boots after defeating AJ Styles in the main event of WWE's WrestleMania 36 night one main event in the first-ever Boneyard match. That got created due to COVID-19, and only a tight crew were allowed to be part of the filming and creation of the iconic match.
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt First Feud Revealed, WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans, Another Released Star Returns – News Bulletin – November 12, 2022
Bray Wyatt’s first feud back in WWE has been revealed, an update on WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 39, another released WWE star officially makes their return, and more!. It’s Saturday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Saturday, 12 November, 2022.
Yardbarker
Championship match and more announced for Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has started to announce things for Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Title against Finn Balor on the show. This comes after an angle that took place on this past Monday’s Raw between Balor and Rollins. Also, a Miz TV segment will take place...
Yardbarker
