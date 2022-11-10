Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star To Undergo Character Change?
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was full of interesting moments and it featured a six pack challenge to determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Unfortunately for Lacey Evans she didn’t win the match as she was pinned by Shotzi after getting...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Not Expected To Return Until Next Year
There are several WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury and one of them happens to be Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion had to undergo hip labrum surgery, and it doesn’t sound like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. PWInsider.com is...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Take Shots At Road Dogg
Road Dogg returned to WWE a few months ago and he has since taken on a big role as the Vice President of Live Events. During his time away from the company Road Dogg openly talked about the possibility of working for AEW, and he also openly criticized the company.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown This Week
This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off the build for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event for the blue brand, and it looks like an interesting name was backstage. Fightful Select reports that former United States Champion Bobby Roode was backstage at this week’s SmackDown...
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For The Shield’s Match At WrestleMania 30
When The Shield first debuted they quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with, and they took out a number of legends who tried to stand in their path. At WrestleMania 30, The Shield destroyed Kane and the New Age Outlaws in a match that lasted less than three minutes, but Billy Gunn explained during a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner that it was supposed to be longer.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Spotted At Performance Center
WWE has parted ways with a number of superstars over the last few years, but it’s certainly not uncommon for the company to bring back former wrestlers to coach current talent. Fightful Select reports that former WWE star Kalisto was working as a guest coach and a producer at...
stillrealtous.com
Fan Removed From Live Event After Throwing Drink At WWE Star
They say that anything can happen when you attend a WWE live event and on Saturday night the stars of WWE made their way to Peoria, IL. During the live event Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross who was accompanied by Scarlett. According to multiple fans who were in attendance a woman was removed from the arena after throwing a drink at Scarlett.
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho On Chyna Possibly Sabotaging Big Match With Triple H
Chris Jericho has had some big feuds throughout the course of his career and during his time in WWE he clashed with Triple H many times. At the Fully Loaded pay-per-view in 2002 the two rivals faced off in a Last Man Standing match, but things didn’t go according to plan.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore On Getting Kicked Out Of WWE Survivor Series In 2018
WWE shows can be unpredictable at times as you never know who might show up. Enzo Amore was released from WWE in January of 2018, but he got the attention of the WWE Universe when he appeared in the crowd at Survivor Series later that year and caused a commotion before getting removed by security.
stillrealtous.com
The Undertaker Ripped On Former WWE Star For Hurting His Opponents
The Undertaker is currently retired from in-ring competition, but for years The Deadman was thought of as a locker room leader. Undertaker has seen his fair share of mistakes happen throughout the course of his career and it seems that he was paying close attention to Viscera during the 1996 Royal Rumble.
stillrealtous.com
Shawn Michaels On If He’s A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart had one of the greatest rivalries in the history of WWE, and fans have often questioned which one was the better wrestler. It seems that everyone has an opinion regarding which one was better in the ring, but Shawn Michaels recently explained to The Ringer that out of the two of them he thought Bret wad the better wrestler and he was the better entertainer.
stillrealtous.com
Match Stopped After AEW Star Suffers Injury
The stars of AEW are always keeping busy and over the weekend Abadon competed for Staten Island, NY’s Warriors of Wrestling promotion. However, Abadon unfortunately suffered an injury during the match. PWInsider.com reports that Abadon’s match had to be stopped after she went for a hurricanrana on Joey Ace...
stillrealtous.com
Cody Rhodes Reveals His Reaction To AEW Fans Booing Him
AEW has come a long way over the last few years and Cody Rhodes was one of the key figures that helped launch the company. The American Nightmare was also featured as one of the top stars on AEW programming from the second the company launched, but fans turned against him near the end of his run.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Signs With AEW
The All Elite Wrestling roster is constantly expanding, and you never know who Tony Khan might sign next. It looks like former Ring Of Honor World Champion Bandido is officially part of the AEW roster now as Tony Khan recently posted the following announcement:. “Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What a huge win...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Pulled From World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
The SmackDown World Cup kicked off last week on Friday Night SmackDown and it kicked off in a big way when Santos Escobar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. The winner of the tournament is set to receive a shot at the Intercontinental Championship and it sounds like Rey Mysterio was originally set for the tournament.
stillrealtous.com
Former Universal Champion Reportedly Injured
In the world of professional wrestling injuries can unfortunately happen at any time. During the WWE live event in Madison, WI on Sunday night Kevin Owens faced off against Austin Theory and F4Wonline.com is reporting that Owens suffered a knee injury during the match. According to the report Kevin Owens...
Comments / 0