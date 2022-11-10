ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Zooey Deschanel says partner Jonathan Scott is an ‘amazing stepdad’ to her kids

Being part of a blended family doesn't always come easy but for actor Zooey Deschanel and her partner, HGTV star Jonathan Scott, things seem to be going well. Deschanel opened up to TODAY on the red carpet of the annual Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 12. She said her two kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 5 — get along swimmingly with Scott, her partner of three years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Judge Judy says Justin Bieber went to great lengths to avoid her when they were neighbors

Judge Judy Sheindlin believes Justin Bieber isn’t too fond of her. The 80-year-old TV personality and “Judy Justice” star shared in an interview with “Access Hollywood” that the pop star used to be her neighbor. She also joked that he would go to great lengths to avoid her after she commented on his “foolish” behavior.
TODAY.com

Zoe Kravitz recalls how she met boyfriend Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is Zoe Kravitz's "protector," she told GQ magazine. Kravitz met Tatum when she cast him in her movie "Pussy Island" and their private relationship was made public in August of 2021. In the movie, Tatum plays a billionaire who whisks away a beautiful woman to his private island.
TODAY.com

Jennifer Aniston announces her dad has died: 'I’ll love you till the end of time'

Jennifer Aniston revealed her father, John Anthony, has died. He was 89. In a moving social post on Instagram Monday, November 14, The “Morning Show” star, 53, shared the news with a carousel of photos. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," Aniston began the caption alongside two throwback photos...
TODAY.com

Christina Applegate explains why she wasn’t wearing shoes at Walk of Fame ceremony

Christina Applegate didn't wear any shoes while accepting her Hollywood Walk of Fame star Nov. 14, and she's explaining why. The ceremony marked the actor's first public appearance since her 2021 announcement that she has multiple sclerosis, and she made some strategic style choices to help her feel her best.
TODAY.com

Nick Jonas shares the 4 signs that led to his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Nick Jonas is sharing the four symptoms he noticed before being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in his teens in an effort to help raise awareness. The singer, 30, posted a short video on his Instagram page on Sunday, just in time for World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14. The...
TODAY.com

Christina Applegate receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

In her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, Christina Applegate received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in an emotional ceremony. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Nov. 15, 2022.
TODAY.com

Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out

Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
TODAY.com

Raven-Symoné on becoming the LGBTQ+ role model she didn’t have growing up

Raven-Symoné wasn't ready to come out as gay until a co-star gave her the push she needed to muster up the courage. The 36-year-old looks back on her journey to being openly gay in a new interview with Them, a website focused on LGBTQ+ issues. The actor credits her "Sister Act" co-star Demond Green with encouraging her to share her story.
TODAY.com

‘Crown’ star Dominic West calls Charles and Camilla’s romance ‘a tragedy’

Warning: This post contains spoilers from “The Crown.”. Dominic West and Olivia Williams believe “The Crown” shows the “humanity behind the icons.”. The actors take over the roles of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in the fifth season of the Netflix drama. Set in the '90s, the new season shows just how Charles and the late Princess Diana's marriage crumbled publicly, due to scandals like "Camillagate" (an intimate phone call between Charles and Camilla leaked in 1993) and Diana's tell-all biography in 1992.
TODAY.com

Daniel Radcliffe talks new 'Weird Al' film, legacy of ‘Harry Potter’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Daniel Radcliffe joins Willie Geist to discuss playing Weird Al Yankovic in a parody biopic about the musical icon’s life. Radcliffe also looks back on landing the starring role in the wildly successful “Harry Potter” franchise at just 11-years-old.Nov. 13, 2022.
TODAY.com

Matthew McConaughey shares an NFSW pic for National Pickle Day

Matthew McConaughey is celebrating National Pickle Day on Nov. 14 by sharing a nude throwback pic of himself on Instagram. In the photo, the Oscar winner, 53, grins as he poses — without a stitch of clothes on — next to an open refrigerator while holding a jar of pickles.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Travis Barker's birthday with loving message: 'Husband of my dreams'

Kourtney Kardashian is expressing her love for husband Travis Barker in honor of his 47th birthday. On Monday, Nov. 14, “The Kardashians” star uploaded a slideshow to Instagram that included sensual photos of her and Barker. In the seemingly professional snaps, she wore a black bustier-style mini dress and he posed beside her in a white, tasseled T-shirt and fringed, black pants.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy