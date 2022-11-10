Warning: This post contains spoilers from “The Crown.”. Dominic West and Olivia Williams believe “The Crown” shows the “humanity behind the icons.”. The actors take over the roles of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in the fifth season of the Netflix drama. Set in the '90s, the new season shows just how Charles and the late Princess Diana's marriage crumbled publicly, due to scandals like "Camillagate" (an intimate phone call between Charles and Camilla leaked in 1993) and Diana's tell-all biography in 1992.

