Jennifer Aniston opens up on IVF journey for the first time
Jennifer Aniston opened up on her emotional fertility journey, sharing her very personal IVF story for the very first time with Allure Magazine. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports.Nov. 9, 2022.
Zooey Deschanel says partner Jonathan Scott is an ‘amazing stepdad’ to her kids
Being part of a blended family doesn't always come easy but for actor Zooey Deschanel and her partner, HGTV star Jonathan Scott, things seem to be going well. Deschanel opened up to TODAY on the red carpet of the annual Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 12. She said her two kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 5 — get along swimmingly with Scott, her partner of three years.
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber went to great lengths to avoid her when they were neighbors
Judge Judy Sheindlin believes Justin Bieber isn’t too fond of her. The 80-year-old TV personality and “Judy Justice” star shared in an interview with “Access Hollywood” that the pop star used to be her neighbor. She also joked that he would go to great lengths to avoid her after she commented on his “foolish” behavior.
Christina Applegate is 'pretty convinced' her 'Dead to Me' character will be her last big role
Christina Applegate isn’t retiring, but she is opening up about the future of her onscreen career in the wake of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. And after decades of taking on big roles, she now believes her current part in the dark comedy “Dead to Me” could be her last.
Zoe Kravitz recalls how she met boyfriend Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum is Zoe Kravitz's "protector," she told GQ magazine. Kravitz met Tatum when she cast him in her movie "Pussy Island" and their private relationship was made public in August of 2021. In the movie, Tatum plays a billionaire who whisks away a beautiful woman to his private island.
Jennifer Aniston announces her dad has died: 'I’ll love you till the end of time'
Jennifer Aniston revealed her father, John Anthony, has died. He was 89. In a moving social post on Instagram Monday, November 14, The “Morning Show” star, 53, shared the news with a carousel of photos. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," Aniston began the caption alongside two throwback photos...
Jane Fonda on being aware of the time she has left: 'I'm not afraid of going'
She’s a two-time Academy Award-winning film star, an outspoken activist, a veteran fitness guru and an all-around icon — and at 84, Jane Fonda believes her days of accepting accolades and championing causes will be coming to an end “sooner rather than later.”. During a recent interview...
Christina Applegate explains why she wasn’t wearing shoes at Walk of Fame ceremony
Christina Applegate didn't wear any shoes while accepting her Hollywood Walk of Fame star Nov. 14, and she's explaining why. The ceremony marked the actor's first public appearance since her 2021 announcement that she has multiple sclerosis, and she made some strategic style choices to help her feel her best.
Nick Jonas shares the 4 signs that led to his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis
Nick Jonas is sharing the four symptoms he noticed before being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in his teens in an effort to help raise awareness. The singer, 30, posted a short video on his Instagram page on Sunday, just in time for World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14. The...
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn dazzle on the 'Glass Onion' red carpet
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson enjoyed some mother-daughter time at the premiere of Hudson’s upcoming movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery,” in Los Angeles on Monday. Hawn, 76, and Hudson, 43, were all smiles on the red carpet, and they struck plenty of playful poses...
Christina Applegate receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
In her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, Christina Applegate received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in an emotional ceremony. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Nov. 15, 2022.
Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out
Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
Raven-Symoné on becoming the LGBTQ+ role model she didn’t have growing up
Raven-Symoné wasn't ready to come out as gay until a co-star gave her the push she needed to muster up the courage. The 36-year-old looks back on her journey to being openly gay in a new interview with Them, a website focused on LGBTQ+ issues. The actor credits her "Sister Act" co-star Demond Green with encouraging her to share her story.
Candace Cameron Bure says new channel’s Christmas movies will focus on ‘traditional marriage’
Candace Cameron Bure says she wants to put Christianity back into Christmas movies at her new network, Great American Family, adding she does not expect for the network to feature gay couples in its holiday films. When asked if she expects for the network to feature same-sex leads in holiday...
‘Crown’ star Dominic West calls Charles and Camilla’s romance ‘a tragedy’
Warning: This post contains spoilers from “The Crown.”. Dominic West and Olivia Williams believe “The Crown” shows the “humanity behind the icons.”. The actors take over the roles of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in the fifth season of the Netflix drama. Set in the '90s, the new season shows just how Charles and the late Princess Diana's marriage crumbled publicly, due to scandals like "Camillagate" (an intimate phone call between Charles and Camilla leaked in 1993) and Diana's tell-all biography in 1992.
Daniel Radcliffe talks new 'Weird Al' film, legacy of ‘Harry Potter’
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Daniel Radcliffe joins Willie Geist to discuss playing Weird Al Yankovic in a parody biopic about the musical icon’s life. Radcliffe also looks back on landing the starring role in the wildly successful “Harry Potter” franchise at just 11-years-old.Nov. 13, 2022.
Matthew McConaughey shares an NFSW pic for National Pickle Day
Matthew McConaughey is celebrating National Pickle Day on Nov. 14 by sharing a nude throwback pic of himself on Instagram. In the photo, the Oscar winner, 53, grins as he poses — without a stitch of clothes on — next to an open refrigerator while holding a jar of pickles.
Michelle Obama has emotional meeting with cancer patient whose letter inspired her new book
Michelle Obama receives more than 2,000 letters a month from readers responding to her 2018 memoir, "Becoming." Obama says these letters inspired her new book, "The Light We Carry," and the former first lady was able to meet one of the people behind the words on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Travis Barker's birthday with loving message: 'Husband of my dreams'
Kourtney Kardashian is expressing her love for husband Travis Barker in honor of his 47th birthday. On Monday, Nov. 14, “The Kardashians” star uploaded a slideshow to Instagram that included sensual photos of her and Barker. In the seemingly professional snaps, she wore a black bustier-style mini dress and he posed beside her in a white, tasseled T-shirt and fringed, black pants.
