kggfradio.com
Labette County Approves Moratorium on Wind Turbine Construction
The Labette County Commission puts a moratorium on the construction of wind turbines in the county for 15 months. Commissioner Terry Weidert says the length of the moratorium is on recommendation from Attorney Ross Albertini. Albertini is the city attorney in Parsons who put together the zoning plan for the...
Kansas issues stream advisory for Humboldt tributary
The Kansas Department of Health & Environment issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of the Neosho River and the Neosho River near Humboldt.
Car strikes rear-end of tractor trailer under Connecticut Ave Bridge
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Monday morning, November 14, 2022 reports on I-44 east near 7.8 mile marker a passenger car and tractor trailer collided alerting Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Google Maps screenshot of crash location. On the scene Joplin Police Traffic Ofc D. Farmer tells us the passenger car struck the...
KTUL
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
kggfradio.com
Snow in Forecast for KGGF Listening Area
The first snow of the season is on the way. Periods of rain will mix with snow later this morning then transition to all snow by late afternoon and evening. The evening commute may be impacted by accumulating snow on some roadways. The Coffeyville area will see a trace to...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Marshalls in Pittsburg, Vietnam veteran recognized
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls department store opens on Sunday, November 13. “In celebration of its new Pittsburg location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Safehouse Crisis Center,” Marshalls states in a press release. During the Grand Opening Marshalls presented the check to Safehouse, a ceremonial ribbon was cut. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
KAKE TV
bartlesvilleradio.com
3-Car Accident with Injuries in Bartlesville
Emergency crews are tending to a three-car accident at Hillcrest and Shawnee in Bartlesville that occured around 8 am on Friday. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville Radio that there are injuries reported with the crash but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. You are asked...
fourstateshomepage.com
Humboldt woman arrested on suspicion of meth possession, distribution
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Humboldt Police Department, and Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Humboldt woman on suspicion of drug crimes on Thursday. A news release from the KBI says around 9 a.m. on July 14, law enforcement executed a search...
ksal.com
Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin’s first ever JOMO Friendsgiving
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanksgiving is next week and not everyone has a place to go. However, some are lucky to have friends to go celebrate it with also known as “Friendsgiving.” This year and many years to come — Joplin will have its own version of it on the day after the holiday itself. Happening on November 25th from noon to 6 PM at Unity of Joplin located at 204 N Jackson Avenue — this family-friendly event has something for everyone. It has food, music, raffles, and children’s activities. Plus you can come and go as you see fit! And the part of it all is that it’s free!
kjrh.com
Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record
VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
kggfradio.com
Independence Church of Nazarene to Host Evening of Hope
With food pantries struggling to help their communities across the Midwest, and with the holiday season approaching, seasonal depression and budget limitations often make their way into everyday life. The Independence Church of the Nazarene is offering an evening of hope tomorrow night at their 3167 South 10th Street location....
KTUL
Hi-Way Café in Vinita breaks Guinness World Record
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hi-Way Café in Vinita is the newest Guinness World Record holder. The café says it broke the record for most stickers on a car Saturday afternoon. Being on Route 66, the café put 60,066 stickers on the car, beating the old record...
