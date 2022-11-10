JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanksgiving is next week and not everyone has a place to go. However, some are lucky to have friends to go celebrate it with also known as “Friendsgiving.” This year and many years to come — Joplin will have its own version of it on the day after the holiday itself. Happening on November 25th from noon to 6 PM at Unity of Joplin located at 204 N Jackson Avenue — this family-friendly event has something for everyone. It has food, music, raffles, and children’s activities. Plus you can come and go as you see fit! And the part of it all is that it’s free!

JOPLIN, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO