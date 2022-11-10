Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Farmer Donates 2 Trees for West Virginia Holiday Display
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A farmer has donated two trees for West Virginia's holiday display at the state Capitol. Jim Rockis gave the Canaan firs from his property in Morgantown, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release. The donated trees were growing too tall and...
US News and World Report
New Processors to Reshape North Dakota's Export-Focused Soy Sector
SPIRITWOOD, North Dakota (Reuters) - North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much...
US News and World Report
Arizona County Quick to Bat Down Election Misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me...
US News and World Report
Why the AP Hasn't Called the Arizona Governor's Race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs' lead is insurmountable. That's...
Comments / 0