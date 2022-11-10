Read full article on original website
🎥 NW Kansas astronaut speaks from hometown of Hoxie
HOXIE — Hoxie native and NASA astronaut Col. Tyler N. “Nick” Hague will speak at 9 a.m. Friday at Hoxie High School to Hoxie and Golden Plains students. There will also be a Hometown Hero public presentation at 5 p.m. Friday. Check out the stream below:
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylea Vette
There’s concern for a northwest Kansas teenager who was last seen this past week. Kaylea Vette, 17, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from Colby. Some of her social media accounts have been deleted and her phone is going straight to voice mail, her family shares. Her phone last pinged in Garden City. Yet, it’s believed that Kaylea may be in Garden City, Sublette or Wichita.
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
