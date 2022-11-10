Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
fox10phoenix.com
Soles 2 Souls: Arizona teen creates organization collecting shoes for those in need
PHOENIX - An Arizona high school student took action after seeing a man on the side of the road with tattered shoes, and now his actions have transformed into a nonprofit that helps hundreds. In the past year, 17-year-old Jake Krotonsky and his friend Alex have purchased about 120 pairs...
Phoenix New Times
10 Events Happening for Veterans Day Around Metro Phoenix
Short history lesson: November 11 became a legal holiday in 1938. Back then, it was called Armistice Day in honor of the end of World War I. In 1954, the day became a holiday to honor veterans of all wars. Around metro Phoenix, there are plenty of events happening on...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona photographer captures award-winning wildlife photograph
Adriana Griesman, a photographer living in Goodyear, has won an award from the National Audobon Society. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
ABC 15 News
Lake edges closer to Hobbs in the AZ governor's race, still no sign of red wave.
PHOENIX — No rest for the weary. Election workers were busy Saturday producing another batch of 85,000 votes. "The types of ballots are mainly late earlies dropped off on election day," said Bill Gates, Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman. The votes counted Saturday favored Republican candidate for Governor Kari...
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Arizona police discover dead newborn baby on Phoenix street
Police in Phoenix, Arizona responded to a call early Saturday that lead to the discovery of a deceased newborn on the street.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best Places For Black Friday Shopping
Holidu ranked the top 10 cities for Black Friday shopping.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
Flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue
A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.
AZFamily
Dead newborn found in a Phoenix street
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made early Saturday morning when a dead newborn was found lying in the street in downtown Phoenix. Officers received a call just before 1 a.m. about a possible injured child near Madison Street, which is south of Jefferson Street, and 11th Avenue. When they got there, they found the body of the baby on the road. Police estimated the gestational age of the baby was between 20 and 24 weeks.
fox10phoenix.com
Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60
MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
AZFamily
Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Restaurant Closes Less Than 1 Month After Opening
A restaurant has closed in less than one month.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Nobody has ever said opening a restaurant would be easy. In fact, while restaurants are some of the most prevalent small businesses around, they are also the fastest to fold. According to Menu Cover, 44 percent of restaurants fail within the first year, while another 33 percent fail in year two, and 23 percent of restaurants fail in year three. When it is all said and done, the average restaurant’s lifespan is somewhere between 8 and 10 years (which means there are some restaurants built to last that are dragging the average higher to make up for the other failed businesses). Those trends are true just about everywhere in the United States, including metro Phoenix. However, one particular restaurant didn’t just fail in its first year. It failed in its first month.
citysuntimes.com
Saguaros member Clayton Wolfe to speak about recent Mt. Everest climb Nov. 16
Clayton Wolfe, member of The Saguaros philanthropic organization and avid mountaineer, is currently in hot pursuit of the Explorers Grand Slam, an adventurer’s challenge to reach the North Pole, the South Pole and all of the Seven Summits. Wolfe has found a way to tie his love of climbing...
