Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES RETURN TO CANADA IN 2023, TICKETS ON SALE NOW
The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will Sacrifice it all LIVE from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 24, 2023 – the first of two back-to-back nights of high-energy action. Get Ready, Canada … BCW Presents IMPACT Wrestling for its long-awaited return to Canada in the spring of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S RAW LINEUP
WWE has now changed a match that was originally announced for tonight's Raw. It was originally announced that Elias would team with Riddle against Alpha Academy. Instead, it will be Matt Riddle versus Chad Gable. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will stream tonight live on FITE.TV from the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA Tag Team Champions...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLEPRO 100, GCW NICK GAGE INVITATIONAL, WRESTLING REVOLVER LINEUPS FOR TONIGHT
There are three major independent wrestling events taking place tonight. New Jersey's WrestlePro will be presenting their 100th ever event in Rahway, NJ at the Rahway Rec Center. The promotion, in honor of their 100th event, will stream the event live on their official Facebook Page as a thank you to the audience. WrestlePro 100 features:
Pro Wrestling Insider
CARLITO CHALLENGING FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy vs. Carlito Colon. *Danny Limelight vs. Shane Haste. *Ju Dizz vs. Honest w/ The Institution. *Alex Gracia & Savanna Stone vs. Zeda...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Is the House of Black Reborn? | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. Bandido is Back & Looks to Advance in the Championship Eliminator Tournament | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy Takes Aim at Big Shotty Lee Johnson | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. Nyla Rose Continues to do her Best TBS Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CAMPUS RUSH TOUR IN OHIO, STACKED NXT EPISODE, WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT CONTINUES AND MORE WWE NOTES
Beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw, WWE has a busy live and broadcast schedule this week. Tomorrow, they continue their Campus Rush tour, seeking to recruit new athletes for their NIL and WWE NXT developmental programs with a stop at Ohio State University. This will be their last stop until December.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEIN SPORT TOUTS TONIGHT'S MLW FUSION EPISODE
MIAMI, FL – November 11, 2022 – beIN SPORTS will air Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha on Saturday, Saturday, November 12th at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST. Watch in the wake of the Battle Riot, Real1 rumbles with Jacob Fatu 1-on-1. Featuring Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski as commentators, MLW Fusion Alpha action will also feature Myron Reed defending the World Middleweight Championship against La Estrella, Lince Dorado and Arez.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUP FOR THIS TUESDAY
Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Tatum Paxley vs. Indi Hartwell.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FANS EJECTED FROM THE SHOW AND MORE: 11/12 WWE IN PEORIA, IL RESULTS
WWE returned to Peoria, IL with the following results:. *Sheamus defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER via DQ when Imperium interferes. Turns into 6 man tag.... *The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium. *Dana Brooke defeated Tamina with a surprise rollup. *Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karion Kross. Scarlet was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST KNOCKOUT STANDING MATCH ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV THIS FRIDAY
3 AM - Impact in 60: Desmond Wolfe. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose. *X-Division Championship Tournament Finals. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Savannah...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA x WILDKAT WRESTLING REVOLUTION RUMBLE TONIGHT IN NEW ORLEANS, COMPLETE DETAILS
The NWA will present the Revolution Rumble event in conjunction with Wildkat Sports tonight at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *2022 Wildkat Revolution Rumble with Luke Hawx, P.J. Hawx, Jace Valor, Mims, Jax Dane, Magic Jake, Danny Flamingo, Jett Danger,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, emanating from Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center:. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. Locally advertised is WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley. If anyone is attending, PWInsider.com is seeking live reports!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILL TRIPLE H ALLOW TALENTS TO RETAIN THEIR RING NAMES POST-WWE?, MUSTAFA ALI, SASHA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE will become less stringent with the ownership of names, gimmicks, etc. for talents and allow them to take them elsewhere when their WWE run is done?. Absolutely not. They are going to protect themselves as hard...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW INSIDER DEBUTS TOMORROW, MLW FUSION LINEUP
MLW will debut their MLW Insider series tomorrow, hosted by Alicia Atout on YouTube. The promotion returns to the 2300 Arena on 1/7/23. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kayne vs. Davey Richards. *Karrion Kross vs. Matt Cross. For...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH ADDED TO RAW
WWE has announced tonight's match with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor will now be a championship match. *MizTV - The Miz "will apologize" to Dexter Lumis. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MUSTAFA ALI UPDATE
For those who have asked, Mustafa Ali is backstage at Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/12 WWE NXT RESULTS FROM ORLANDO
The hosts for the show were Kelly Kincaid and Sudu Shah. Match 1) Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Valerie Loureda (with Lucien Price). Grayson Waller came out for a promo. He jokingly called for tribute and respect to both the 24/7 title...
Pro Wrestling Insider
USOS MAKE HISTORY, WWE STAR OFFICIALLY RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT AND MORE
With their victory last night over The New Day, as of this Monday, The Usos will become the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of any kind in company history. Sarah Logan officially returned to the Smackdown brand last night alongside the Viking Raiders. The Street Profits are being locally...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF AEW DARK - ELEVATION IS NOW STREAMING
This week's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation is now streaming:. Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dark - Elevation on YouTube:. *Riho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura. *ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin. *10 with Dark Order vs. Jora Johal. *AR Fox vs. Serpentico. *The...
