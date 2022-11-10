Call of Duty Warzone 2 promises massive overhaul to the battle royale

Call of Duty Warzone 2 releases Nov. 16, 2022, and alongside a sneak peak at DMZ mode, Activision recently posted a deep dive into what you can expect from the revamped free-to-play battle royale. Warzone 2 promises much more than just a new map and some Modern Warfare 2 guns, with new vehicles, aquatic combat, and a long-awaited change to how the game deals with fall damage.

Custom loadouts remain in Warzone 2, but the Gulag is looking a bit different. Two players are paired at random and face off against another team of two using pre-determined loadouts. These will include a pistol or a shotgun, along with a lethal grenade and a tactical grenade, and better equipment is at the center of the map.

The significant new change is the Jailer, an NPC who returns all four players to the main map if he’s defeated. Your task is deciding whether to take down your foe or work together for your freedom.

The new battle pass does away with the traditional tier system in favor of sectors, groups of five rewards that you can spend tokens to unlock and either redeem rewards in that sector or unlock a new one.

As for fall damage, where you used to have two fall states – dead and not dead – now, Warzone 2 will calculate how much damage you take based on how high you were when you fell. Dropping from a ledge won’t always kill you anymore, but it may give nearby enemies an advantage as you scramble to recover.

That’s just the tip of the tank – which, along with other vehicles, you’ll need to fuel up manually before you can use them. New guns and raids and, of course, the Escape from Tarkov-like DMZ mode, along with updates to Caldera should keep Warzone 2 feeling fresh well into its first season.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF