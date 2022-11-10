Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Man arrested in connection with Granada Hills overdoses
LOS ANGELES - One man has been arrested in connection with the overdoses of five people in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend according to officials. Ludwin Henriquez, 28, of Granada Hills was arrested Monday and booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of...
Gunman shoots, kills woman in historic downtown Los Angeles hotel building
Police are searching for a gunman after a woman was fatally shot at the historic Hayward Hotel building in downtown Los Angeles late Monday night. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of West 6th Street at the Hayward Hotel, which a Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant said is “now […]
foxla.com
Woman found dead in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
westsidetoday.com
Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars
A gun and magazine clip recovered in an arrest of a Culver City armed robbery suspect last week. Photo: Culver City Police Department. Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police. A man was arrested last week for a series of Culver City armed robberies in which...
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed in Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a subcompact car near an entrance to Pierce College in Woodland Hills. The collision was reported about 9:35 a.m. when the motorcyclist riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Winnetka Avenue collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa that was making a left turn onto Brahma Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
foxla.com
Scene cleared after possible explosive device found near Industry strip mall
INDUSTRY, Calif. - Authorities cleared the scene after Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies investigated a possible explosive device that was found near a strip mall in the City of Industry Monday night. According to LASD, the device was found near the intersection of Almahurst Street and Hanover Road. Just before...
NBC Los Angeles
Missing Simi Valley Mother Found Dead, Ex-Husband Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder
A 25-year-old mother who vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley under mysterious circumstances was found dead Sunday and police said her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her murder. Rachel Castillo had two young children and was last heard-from Thursday afternoon. Her sister called police when she discovered...
foxla.com
Jury convicts serial speeder who hit woman at nearly 100 mph, never asked if she was ok
SANTA ANA - A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Afiff Kevin Doaifi of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Doaifi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13, faces 15 years to life in prison. The defendant, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody Monday.
foxla.com
2 French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint on Sixth Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - Police Monday sought the public's help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown and Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to the area of...
Major update after man plows through crowd at Los Angeles carnival leaving six hurt and suspect arrested
A MAN suspected of driving into a crowd of people during a street carnival, injuring six people, has been arrested, said police. Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Steven Weems. The incident happened near Trinity Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
foxla.com
Dijon Kizzee case: No charges to be filed against LA County deputies who fatally shot man
LOS ANGELES - Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in the Westmont area will not face any criminal charges, with a report released Tuesday by the District Attorney's Office concluding the shooting could be reasonably considered self-defense. The Aug. 31,...
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
foxla.com
Man shot dead in Koreatown: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in Koreatown after a man was found shot to death early Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found dead around 3 a.m. at the corner of 8th and Normandy. Two men were seen leaving the scene, police said.
foxla.com
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
KTLA.com
Video captures police striking man in Santa Monica
Video shot Saturday night in Santa Monica shows two police officers in a physical struggle with a man on the property of a multi-family apartment complex who they were attempting to arrest. The incident, according to Officer Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred just before 6:00 p.m....
Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier
One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday.
One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. […] The post One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
