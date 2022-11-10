Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Crypto Empire Is Officially Bankrupt
Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has fallen, with the FTX Group filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware less than a day after claiming everything was okay. The international exchange FTX.com, the US-facing platform FTX.US, hedge fund Alameda Research, and about 130 additional affiliated subsidiaries are all part of the proceedings. (Here is a byzantine map of FTX Group’s corporate structure)
Mark Zuckerberg Picks Wild Billionaire Metaverse Fantasy Over 11,000 Jobs
In the months leading up to Meta’s Wednesday decision to lay off 11,000 employees, or about 13 percent of its workforce, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top generals repeatedly made clear that at least some of the company’s issues related to the personal failings of its employees. “Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” Zuckerberg reportedly told his own employees at a company meeting in June.
FTX's collapse shows the Fed's tightening is crushing speculative assets like crypto – and don't expect a pivot anytime soon, UBS says
The Federal Reserve's campaign of aggressive interest rate hikes has injected "vulnerability" into the crypto space, UBS CIO Mark Haefele said.
Elon Continues Twitter Chaos, Kills ‘Official’ Badge Feature in Under 24 Hours
Less than 24 hours after it launched, Elon Musk has killed Twitter’s new “Official” checkmark, the billionaire’s first major change to Twitter since taking over the site in a $44 billion forced sale last month. On the morning of November 9, some Twitter accounts awoke to...
Binance Pulls Out of FTX Deal: ‘Beyond Our Ability to Help’
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has backed out of a tentative deal to rescue its second-place competitor FTX from money problems that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao described as a "significant liquidity crunch.”. The intent to merge, which was jointly announced by Zhao and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday...
Twitter As We Know It Is Gone. Here Are 17 of Its Greatest Tweets.
Elon Musk, another billionaire afflicted with the disease of being addicted to the computer, recently bought Twitter “for teh lulz XD” and as a result is probably going to tank it inside the next week. After firing a huge amount of people (including news curation teams), and implementing various nonsense policies, including, phenomenally, what amounts to a ban on anyone impersonating a verified account – which was IN NO WAY a reaction to the recent meme whereby people were pretending to be him – it seems that Elon is taking us straight through to the end days of twitter.com.
Elon Musk Lands Hot Ad Client for Twitter: Himself
As advertisers have begun to flee Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter, Musk has secured a major new client: himself. CNBC first reported that Musk's SpaceX ordered an advertising package from Twitter to promote SpaceX's Starlink satellite service in Spain and Australia. Musk confirmed the deal on Twitter, but said it was “not large,” and intended to “test effectiveness of Twitter advertising in Australia & Spain.”
Apple Limits AirDrop in China After It Was Used to Spread Protest Messages
Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on iPhones in China, after protesters used the wireless file-sharing feature to secretly spread messages criticizing the Chinese authorities. Chinese users who updated their iPhone’s version to iOS 16.1.1, released Wednesday, will be able to use the feature to receive files from strangers...
Feds Seize One of the Largest Sites for Pirated Books and Articles, Z-Library
Last week, one of the largest repositories of pirated books and articles available on the Internet went dark—seemingly for good. As first reported by Torrentfreak, a series of Z-Library domain names were seized by the FBI and the main pages now have the stamped seals of the Department of Justice to prove it.
Google Maps Is Still Failing to Direct People to Actual Abortion Clinics
Google Maps is directing people across Europe to anti-abortion counselling centres when they search for terms such as “abortion clinic” or “abortion provider,” despite Google promising to crack down on this outcome for users in the US after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Earlier this...
Elon Musk’s $8 Twitter Verification Has Begun, Is a Complete Disaster
Almost nothing has gone according to plan since Elon Musk took control over Twitter last month—and whether there even is a plan seems doubtful. Case in point: Musk's flagship idea, an $8 paid-verification scheme, kicked off Wednesday night and immediately spiraled into complete disaster. Blue checks on Twitter are...
‘There’s Rampant Bigotry’: The Women Taking On the Crypto Bros
LISBON, Portugal – When Molly White, one of the world’s most high-profile critics of Web3, looked at the analytics for a video of a Stanford lecture about abuse on blockchains she’d posted on her YouTube channel, it confirmed one of her deepest-held suspicions about the space she was operating in.
Elon Musk Fired Twitter’s Sustainability Team As COP27 Started
A Twitter account launched by the platform’s sustainability team was supposed to amplify the message of COP27, but Elon Musk fired the people working on it before the United Nations’ climate crisis conference had even begun. @TwitterEarth, which says in its bio that it is “uniting voices for...
