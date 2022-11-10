Elon Musk, another billionaire afflicted with the disease of being addicted to the computer, recently bought Twitter “for teh lulz XD” and as a result is probably going to tank it inside the next week. After firing a huge amount of people (including news curation teams), and implementing various nonsense policies, including, phenomenally, what amounts to a ban on anyone impersonating a verified account – which was IN NO WAY a reaction to the recent meme whereby people were pretending to be him – it seems that Elon is taking us straight through to the end days of twitter.com.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO