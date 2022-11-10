Janet Jackson took to Instagram to give music lovers a special treat when she recreated the iconic look from her 1986 album, “Control” and sent the internet into a frenzy!. Taking to the social media platform, the legendary singer shared a transition TikTok video where she started out in a white robe while sitting in a chair ready to get her makeup and hair done. The video then transitioned into the beauty donning a similar black ensemble from the iconic album cover along with the big, tousled hair that was pulled over to one side of her gorgeous face, just like the photo from the legendary album. The beauty was all smiles as her hit single from the album,”Control” played in the background and reminded Janet fans everywhere just who the best and baddest there is!

8 DAYS AGO