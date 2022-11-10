Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey's Daughter, Monroe, Is a "Diva" Just Like Her Mom in New Instagram Photo
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed two children together on their third wedding anniversary in 2011, twins named Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, who appear to have inherited the large personalities that both of their parents possess. Despite Cannon and Carey's 2014 divorce, the family still make appearances together and share many holiday and birthday celebrations.
Mariah Carey Reveals the Advice She Would Give Her 12-Year-Old Self: 'Don't Shave Your Eyebrows'
With a new children's book titled The Christmas Princess, which stars a girl named Little Mariah, the icon revisits her past for inspiration — and brings along a little beauty advice too Mariah Cary was 12 years old when she learned some tough, but valuable — and eventually profitable — life lessons, some of which are laid out in her new children's book, The Christmas Princess. "That's when I learned I was definitely 'other,' " the singer, 52, tells PEOPLE exclusively, referring to how she lived in a small town on...
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch
Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
Watch Lauryn Hill perform 'To Zion' as her son surprises her on stage with his own children
What a full-circle moment.
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
Chanel West Coast Shares 1st Photo Of Newborn Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name
Chanel West Coast officially introduced the world to her daughter on Nov. 8. The MTV star created an Instagram account for her newborn baby, revealing her name and first photo. The little one’s moniker is Bowie Breeze Fenison. In the baby’s first Instagram post, she’s wearing pink pants, a white shirt and adorable pink hat. “Hello world!” the image is captioned. “Welcome to my Instagram.”
Prince Jackson Addresses King of Pop Controversy, Shares Who Comes Close to Claiming the Crown (Exclusive)
The King of Pop is and will remain Michael Jackson -- at least according to his son, Prince Jackson. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Prince at the Thriller Night Halloween benefit over the weekend, following Rolling Stone UK's controversial move to hand over the crown to Harry Styles. While Prince acknowledged the "As It Was" singer's talents, he maintained that the title is reserved for his late father, and his late father only.
Kris Jenner Celebrates 'the Most Amazing Partner' and 'Step Dad' Corey Gamble for His 42nd Birthday
In a sweet birthday post shared on Instagram, Kris Jenner called Corey Gamble "the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist" Kris Jenner is celebrating her love for Corey Gamble on his birthday. On Thursday, The Kardashians star shared a sweet Instagram post for Gamble's 42nd birthday. Posting a series of photos of her and her longtime beau's special moments over the years, Jenner wrote, "Happy birthday my love @coreygamble!!!" She saluted him as, "the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most...
Katie Maloney Did Something with Ocean for the First Time That Makes Lala’s “Heart So Full”
The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared picture proof of the milestone that will melt your heart. Auntie duty looks good on Katie Maloney. Sharing an adorable photo of her date with Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean, on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted she wasn’t the one who planned the outing.
Rihanna Snuggles Up To A$AP Rocky On Romantic Date Night After Savage X Fenty Show: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 34, enjoyed a romantic date night out in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The famous duo dined at a European-inspired restaurant called Issima, before they were pictured at an ice cream shop, where they cozied up to one another as they indulged in the delicious dessert. RiRi and A$AP sat next to each other on a small chair and ate their ice cream out of a small pink cup. They looked so in love and seemed to be enjoying the night out for themselves, which is rare these days since they welcomed their first child together, a son, in May.
Yes, that's Lindsay Lohan's sister in Falling for Christmas
Lindsay Lohan kept it in the family this holiday season with her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas. The star's younger sister Aliana Lohan, 28, appears in a few scenes in the holiday rom-com as Bianca, a stylist for the elder Lohan's character, Sierra Belmont. She first pops up in the opening sequence, which sees Belmont and her glam squad entering her suite to prepare her for the day, asking if she'd like to try on a pair of "vegan leather" slacks.
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Wear Two Stunning Gowns to Baby2Baby Gala
On Saturday evening, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended the Baby2Baby Gala together in West Hollywood. The sisters each made a stunning picture in their gowns which were as stylistically different as it's possible to be. The SKIMS founder wore a form-fitting pink gown by Balenciaga with a v-neck, long...
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is So Adorable! See Her Sweetest Photos
We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids, but the one girl who has stolen our hearts is Dream Kardashian. Whether she is hanging out with her famous cousins or her dad, Rob Kardashian, Dream is always giggling and having a great time. We love watching her grow up right before our eyes!
Janet Jackson Recreates The Cover Look From Her ‘Control’ Album
Janet Jackson took to Instagram to give music lovers a special treat when she recreated the iconic look from her 1986 album, “Control” and sent the internet into a frenzy!. Taking to the social media platform, the legendary singer shared a transition TikTok video where she started out in a white robe while sitting in a chair ready to get her makeup and hair done. The video then transitioned into the beauty donning a similar black ensemble from the iconic album cover along with the big, tousled hair that was pulled over to one side of her gorgeous face, just like the photo from the legendary album. The beauty was all smiles as her hit single from the album,”Control” played in the background and reminded Janet fans everywhere just who the best and baddest there is!
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child Into The World
Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his newborn, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. On Saturday (Nov. 11), Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their new bundle of joy. It was De La Rosa who posted the baby and herself on his Instagram story, backed with “Beautiful” by Mali Music. She didn’t show the face of the baby.
Lauren London And PUMA Collaborate For L.A. Love Story Collection
Lauren London has teamed up with PUMA to drop new looks for their second collaboration. The L.A. Love Story collection is described as a physical manifestation of the actress’ love for her hometown, which celebrates and honors the community and city that has shaped her. More from VIBE.comCardi B And Reebok Unveil New "Let Me Be…Next Level Energy" CollectionLenny S Talks Puma's "For All Time" And What It Takes To Be A ClassicPUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New Collection The collection includes footwear, namely the PUMA Suede, Slipstream, and the Leadcat Slide. Additionally, unisex apparel pieces are available, including a...
Lindsay Lohan Shares Her "Really Special" First Christmas Gift From Her Husband
Lindsay Lohan is unveiling more details about married life and her husband, Bader Shammas. In a Vogue interview that dropped on Nov. 10, the same day Lohan and the financier made their red carpet debut at a "Falling For Christmas" screening, the actor spoke about holiday traditions, gifts, and more.
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber went to great lengths to avoid her when they were neighbors
Judge Judy Sheindlin believes Justin Bieber isn’t too fond of her. The 80-year-old TV personality and “Judy Justice” star shared in an interview with “Access Hollywood” that the pop star used to be her neighbor. She also joked that he would go to great lengths to avoid her after she commented on his “foolish” behavior.
