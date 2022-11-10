GREEN BAY - Football fans who've never been to a regular-season Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field, but have wanted to go, have a rare opportunity. The average of lowest-cost secondary market tickets for three of the Packers' four remaining home games is less than face value, a situation that has never happened to that degree since ticket scalping went legit and online. ...

