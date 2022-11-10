ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

A 50-year-old housing project along Allentown’s MLK Drive was recently demolished. Here’s what’s replacing it

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfS2f_0j6RwWyS00
Affordable housing will be built on this land along Lehigh Street, where ground was broken Thursday for 50 residences as part of Little Lehigh Phase I. Evan Jones/The Morning Call/TNS

One of Allentown’s public housing complexes will have a whole new look in about a year.

Ground was broken Thursday morning for the $27 million Little Lehigh Phase I, the first of a two-phase redevelopment at the corner of Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Drive. When completed, the Allentown Housing Authority will have 50 mixed-income homes with a 3,200-square-foot community building.

Mayor Matt Tuerk said the project is an important step as the city and Lehigh Valley struggle with an affordable housing shortage.

“We know that there’s continued demand for residential property in Allentown and the Lehigh Valley,” Tuerk said. “People want to live in this city. People want to live in this community, and are coming from across the country, across the world, in the thousands every year. Our city and our region are building hundreds of housing units. We have to continue to step up to meet that demand.”

The houses will replace nine structures that were built in the early 1970s and recently demolished. Daniel Farrell, executive director of the housing authority, brought the shovel from that groundbreaking in 1973.

“The Little Lehigh community has provided affordable housing for low-income families for the last 50 years,” he said. “Today, we are extending that life into the future.”

The 63,000-square-foot development, which is being built by Pennrose Properties, will consist of five buildings with one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, along with a playground and the community building that will include a Head Start classroom.

The apartments, which will be larger than the previous ones, will have energy-efficient appliances and fixtures.

The housing authority is waiting for funding on Phase II, which will be built further up the hill from and have about 40-50 more units, Farrell said.

Comments / 21

Slappy Boots
3d ago

that's right we build the projects again so they can ruin them again and so they can sell drugs down there that's all you used to see down there anyway or brand new cars and brand new SUVs BMWs you name it for living in the projects you shouldn't even own a car like that where are they getting the money for that drugs they'll ruin that like they ruin everything else all over again what a waste of taxpayers money Allentown just don't stop this city sucks and that's the city department with the city council all they keep doing is passing everything 😮🤔

Reply(2)
2
Hova powell
3d ago

Sounds good but I hope they put the right people in it . Not just anyone who don't care about nothing. Decent people. not no hood rat. People

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton expects more and more visitors to waterfront, prompting this pedestrian safety idea

Easton officials are reviewing a proposal to shorten the distance pedestrians need to cross on Larry Holmes Drive at Northampton Street. The intersection is right at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge carrying vehicles and pedestrians to and from New Jersey, but it’s also a key access point to Easton’s waterfront along the Delaware and Lehigh rivers that is seeing an ever-increasing number of visitors.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wine bar, cafe and grocery store nearing completion in downtown Easton

EASTON, Pa. - A new destination for unique wines and delicious snacks is nearing completion in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden, offering premium wine and small plates, is expected to open in the coming weeks at 125 Northampton St., according to an online announcement. The business is owned...
EASTON, PA
sauconsource.com

South Bethlehem Building’s Rehabilitation Under Way

South Bethlehem revitalization efforts received a symbolic boost last week with the groundbreaking for an E. Third Street rehabilitation project that was years in the making. The dilapidated Goodman Building once housed a furniture store, but eventually became a vacant eyesore whose ongoing deterioration pitted city officials against its late owner.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Road Milling, Repaving Projects Set Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of roads that cross five western Montgomery County municipalities, as well as one in northern Chester County, will be Pennsylvania Department of Transportation targets for milling and paving operations next week, the agency said. The work schedule it announced included …. In western...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz

EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The biggest local takeaways from a tense 2022 midterm election | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy