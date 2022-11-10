ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC sends app alert urging customers to commemorate landmark Nazi outrage against Jews

By Nick Parker
 4 days ago
KFC has apologised for an app alert urging customers in Germany to commemorate a landmark Nazi outrage against Jews.

It said fans should “treat themselves” on the anniversary of 1938’s Kristallnacht, which saw co-ordinated mob attacks across the country.

Kristallnacht, 1938, was a series of Nazi coordinated mob attacks on Jews living in Germany Credit: Getty

It was known as Night of Broken Glass because of the shards littering streets after the destruction of synagogues, Jewish-owned businesses and homes.

The message read: “Commemoration of Kristallnacht — Treat yourself to more soft cheese and crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”

Sources said a bot checking notable dates may have been to blame.

Around an hour later KFC sent out a grovelling apology insisting: “We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day.

“We are very sorry, and we will check our internal processes immediately.”

Human Rights Watch researcher Kartik Raj called the blunder “truly and utterly vile.”

The date — November 9 — is now widely seen as the start of Hitler’s drive to wipe out Jews.

In the following weeks anti-semetic decrees were passed, families stripped of possessions and around 30,000 Jewish males put into concentration camps.

MerryMustang
3d ago

This was a thoughtless blunder!! But we must never forget the horrors of Hitler and his Nazis, in a more appropriate manner, of course!!!!

Manny Perez
4d ago

If you think this was an accident, no wonder people are STUPID THESE DAYS!

