CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Volvo EX90 SUV Is an Emphatic Entry into the Electric Era
The 2024 EX90 is Volvo's first purpose-built electric vehicle. Volvo also describes the three-row EX90 as its flagship SUV. The EX90 will arrive in U.S. showrooms in early 2024 and is expected to be priced starting under $80,000. Volvo boasts that its current lineup is fully electrified, meaning that every...
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Ford Designed a Dual-Purpose Removable Tailgate Step That’s Pretty Clever
Ford via USPTOThrough a somewhat complicated process, it effectively gives you a factory gooseneck tailgate.
getnews.info
CAR AND DRIVER
Small Cars Scored Lower in IIHS's New, Tougher Side Crash Tests
Side-impact crashes are especially deadly, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) wants to change that. Putting various body styles through its updated side crash test, the IIHS reports that many small sedans and hatchbacks struggled to achieve a Good rating. (All 11 tested had achieved overall Good scores in the original test.)
Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster
Any car buyer has heard the old saying that once you’ve driven a new vehicle off the dealer lot, it depreciates by 50%. That’s nowhere near true, but like many old saws, there’s a grain of truth in the comment, as new autos do lose value once they hit the open road, and that depreciation tends to hit the gas pedal harder the longer you’ve owned the vehicle.
CAR AND DRIVER
How We Test SUVs and Trucks to See If They've Got the Right Amount of Flex
From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Perhaps you've seen a photo of an SUV with one wheel hiked high into the air and thought, "That's cool." Except it isn't, at least not if you're serious about off-roading. A locking differential might keep you moving, but a vehicle with that much daylight under one tire could suddenly teeter as terrain changes, with the suspension unable to fully cushion the landing. The transition can be rough and potentially dangerous. For good traction and stability, you want all four wheels on terra firma at all times. [Note: Our steel ramp is homemade. For scale drawings and instructions, send a request to The New Yankee Workshop.]
CAR AND DRIVER
Porsche's 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance Race Car Is One Heart-Pounding EV
The first hint that the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is no ordinary race car comes during the safety briefing. If the dashboard lights turn red, Porsche's handlers explain in an ominous tone, we will have to exit the car by perching on the door sill before leaping as far away as possible. If we make the mistake of touching the vehicle and the ground at the same time, Porsche warns, we may be in for a shock, possibly ending up charred to a crisp as if we had personally angered Zeus.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ezra Dyer: Make EVs Weirder
From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. The Ford Eluminator concept truck ruined me. Ever since Ford announced its electric crate motor, I've been daydreaming about putting one (or two) in a '90s Bronco. But then I got to drive Ford's own 1978 F-100 retro-rod out on the street in Charlotte, and it's so good that nothing I could create will ever compare. The Eluminator drives like a Mustang Mach-E GT Performance with a cool old truck body draped over its running gear, which is exactly what it is. It's tight, agile, and extremely quick, and I could never hope to build anything like it. But Ford could, and definitely should, because the Eluminator is flush with an attribute that can be elusive for EVs: personality.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition Ups the Ante
From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. In the beginning, the Range Rover's appearance—upright profile, slablike body panels, unadorned sheetmetal—was the product of a utilitarian, function-driven design. The latest version's evolved look is again upright, smooth, and simple, but for the opposite reason: The Range Rover has become an art object.
TechCrunch
Tesla opens its EV connector design to other automakers
Tesla said in a blog post Friday that its design and specification files are available for download. The company said it is “actively working with relevant standards bodies to codify Tesla’s charging connector as a public standard.”. The charging connector in all Tesla vehicles offers AC charging and...
CAR AND DRIVER
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
With three spacious rows of seats, the 2023 GLS-class is an SUV that can allow the whole family to experience Mercedes-level luxury while rewarding its driver with surprising agility. The entry-level engine is a 362-hp turbocharged inline-six that’s eerily smooth and plenty powerful but if you want more go the GLS580 swaps the six for a twin-turbo V-8 with 483 ponies. Of course, fuel economy takes a nose dive with the big motor. All models come with all-wheel drive and an adjustable air suspension. The ride is smooth when you want it to be but setting the drive mode selector to Sport brings taut body control not found in rivals such as the Land Rover Range Rover and the Lincoln Navigator. Mercedes has dropped a ton of tech features into the GLS’s cabin, including a massive dual-display dashboard that digitizes pretty much everything from the SUV’s gauges to its infotainment system. Despite the almost over-reliance on screens the GLS’s controls are fairly easy to use while driving, which we reckon most buyers will appreciate.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R's EPA Fuel-Economy Ratings Are Predictably Awful
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is rated at 10 mpg city, 15 highway, and 13 combined, per the EPA. The Ford's fuel-economy ratings are awful, but they're almost identical to those for the 702-hp Ram TRX, which has a worse 14-mpg highway rating. For comparison, the regular F-150 Raptor...
CAR AND DRIVER
Most Reliable Cars for $10K: Window Shop with Car and Driver
If Window Shop had gone to Uncle Ben’s school of common notions, the theme of today’s show would have been, “With greatly understressed engines comes great reliability.” Since it’s much easier to answer a challenge than moral obligations, the command was to find the most reliable car on sale with a budget of $10,000.
