Read full article on original website
Related
Lauren Boebert – live: Republican under fire for ‘embarrassing’ tweet as she leads race by just 1,200 votes
Lauren Boebert has taken aim at Nancy Pelosi and called for the House Speaker’s ousting, while her own future in politics continues to hang in the balance.“Waiting this long for election results is going to make firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House that much sweeter,” she tweeted on Monday.Republicans are just one seat away from taking the House, after several races were called on Monday.However, Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call and it is unlikely the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at the soonest.The MAGA Republican is currently...
Lindsey Graham Has Surprising Response About Whether He’d Endorse Donald Trump
Is it possible? Has the former president finally lost his biggest booster?
Liz Cheney Brutally Trolls Kari Lake in Viral Tweet After Arizona Election Loss
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) mercilessly mocked conspiracy theorist Kari Lake Monday night after Lake lost her race for Arizona governor. Last month, Trump-loving election-denier Lake tweeted an open letter sarcastically thanking Cheney for running a TV commercial against her, lauding the “Cheney anti-endorsement” as “the gift that keeps on giving.” Lake’s letter signed off by thanking Cheney again for “the huge boost” to her campaign. After the Arizona governor race was called for Lake’s Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, Cheney took the opportunity to reply to Lake’s Oct. 28 letter. “You’re welcome,” Cheney tweeted, with the post amassing over 332,000 likes by Tuesday morning. Separately, Lake has already sought to cast doubt on the result of her race, tweeting late Monday: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”You’re welcome, @KariLake. https://t.co/5jVFIprwxS— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments / 0