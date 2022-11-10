Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been extremely volatile for LINK, the native token of Chainlink. The token set a 10-week high on 8 November as it reached $9.038 after getting off to a rocky start at the beginning of the month. However, the gains were short-lived and were reversed the very next day as LINK tanked more than 34%, tumbling all the way down to $5.93.

1 DAY AGO