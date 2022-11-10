Photos: Paint the Town Pink fundraiser check presentation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tremendous effort in our community to shine a light on the need for mammography support.

The 16th annual Paint The Town Pink fundraiser results were announced Thursday at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion.

Twelve organizations donated more than $60,000.

WSAV’s Buddy Check 3 program raised more than $1,600 thanks to our Healing Heroes: A Tribute to Breast Cancer Survivors Fashion Show.

The money will go to the Telfair Mammography funds to help uninsured women pay for mammograms. WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw shared a special message about the importance of Buddy Check 3.

“Don’t forget to do your breast self-exam on the 3rd of the month,” Tyus-Shaw said. “This is what we’ve pushed for 21 years with Saint Joseph’s/Candler. Those phone banks went for

about 10 years encouraging people to call in and ask questions if they had concerns about their breast health. And I gotta tell you we together as a community have saved lives. Early detection is the key.”

WSAV is proud to have partnered with the Savannah Morning News and St. Joseph’s/Candler for this life-saving program.