Savannah, GA

Photos: Paint the Town Pink fundraiser check presentation

By Tina Tyus-Shaw, Bunny Ware
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tremendous effort in our community to shine a light on the need for mammography support.

The 16th annual Paint The Town Pink fundraiser results were announced Thursday at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion.

Twelve organizations donated more than $60,000.

WSAV’s Buddy Check 3 program raised more than $1,600 thanks to our Healing Heroes: A Tribute to Breast Cancer Survivors Fashion Show.

The money will go to the Telfair Mammography funds to help uninsured women pay for mammograms. WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw shared a special message about the importance of Buddy Check 3.

“Don’t forget to do your breast self-exam on the 3rd of the month,” Tyus-Shaw said. “This is what we’ve pushed for 21 years with Saint Joseph’s/Candler. Those phone banks went for

about 10 years encouraging people to call in and ask questions if they had concerns about their breast health. And I gotta tell you we together as a community have saved lives. Early detection is the key.”

WSAV is proud to have partnered with the Savannah Morning News and St. Joseph’s/Candler for this life-saving program.

WSAV News 3

LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. Carver Heights Community Center On November 19, the Carver Heights Community Center will have a food drive offering turkeys and other food […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry pool named after a local legend

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort community is honoring a local legend that helped teach thousands of children how to swim. A well-known pool in the lowcountry will be renamed to honor a man who put the needs of others before himself. A special dedication ceremony took place at the Charles Lind Brown recreational center […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Community lends hand to dozens displaced by fire

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Dozens of Garden City residents are displaced after an apartment tore through an apartment complex last week. Now, community members are banding together to help their neighbors who lost everything. At least 60 residents, including children, are displaced, according to Garden City Fire Rescue. It took more than 20 firefighters […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returned on Saturday outside of Temple Mickve Israel. Monterey Square was full of people enjoying shawarma, latkes, New York-style egg creams, and plenty of other cuisines. The festival experienced a hiatus after 2020 when Shalom Y’all went virtual due to the COVID pandemic. Congregation Mickve […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

City closes Joseph Tribble Park for 6 months during repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah closed Joseph Tribble Park on Monday so it can repair it. The city said the park will be closed for up to six months. During those six months, crews will repair the lake after a breach caused the water to drain out.  The project also includes building […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the Statesboro area this weekend. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Georgia Southern University Bookstore on Nov. 19 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. The world-renowned horses will participate in Georgia […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested after hitting SCAD student, spitting on police

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man has been arrested today after entering the campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, hitting a 21-year-old student and later spitting on an officer. According to the incident report, Alfonzo Berry has been booked into the Chatham County jail following the incident on November 14. The report says […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Undercover Savannah Police car shot Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An undercover Savannah Police Department (SPD) was shot Monday evening. SPD said the officer was not injured in the shooting at the intersection of 38th and Ott streets. It detained persons of interest for questioning. Neighbors told WSAV News 3 that they heard what sounded like around a dozen shots from […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crash slings boat onto interstate in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic was slow near the I-95/I-16 interchange in Pooler early Monday afternoon, after a crash left a boat on the roadway. Police told WSAV that the driver was headed southbound on I-95 when the crash happened. No one was seriously hurt but the boat was slung at least 30 yards down […]
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

City council votes unanimously to rename Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square. The removal process began immediately. City workers removed the Calhoun Square signage within an hour of the vote, according to a resident who lives nearby the square. Workers also dug up the block from the bricks in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head mayor race heads to runoff

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — Election Day may be over but the Hilton Head mayoral race is still undecided. Neither JoAnn Orischak nor Alan Perry got the 50% of the vote needed to win, so there will be a runoff. Orishack and Perry both live on Hilton Head Island, both care about the Island […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

