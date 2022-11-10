ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

indianapublicradio.org

Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass

A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

KYTC introduces 'Name the Plow' program, asks for suggestions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants help naming a snow plow. The agency recently launched its new "Name the Plow" program. The hope is to bring some excitement to the winter season and some safety tips as workers clear roads. Fourteen trucks will display names on the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Indiana hands out first-ever lifetime hunting suspension to West Lafayette man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana issued its first-ever lifetime hunting suspension for a West Lafayette man. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension, along with home detention, probation and payment of replacement fees stemming from an investigation by Indiana Department of Natural Resources, according to a news release. Pusey was sentenced in Warren County Court on Thursday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WHAS11

Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Police Foundation raises more than $150k at annual gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police Foundation raised more than $150,000 at its annual Gold for Gray Gala on Saturday night. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event returned to Central Bank Center in Lexington. There were bourbon tastings, a silent auction and a live auction. There...
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85

Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
PADUCAH, KY
WHAS11

Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center

COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM

ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
ASHLAND, KY
WHAS11

Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a 35-vote lead that Hawkins had in preliminary totals issued Tuesday night.
INDIANA STATE
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY

