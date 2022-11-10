Read full article on original website
House GOP presses toward leadership elections despite post-midterm disarray
Conservative opponents of Kevin McCarthy are privately weighing a two-step plan designed to bar him from the speakership next year.
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz.Cruz put his stamp on more than two dozen GOP candidates this midterm, and it did not go well. Most of them either lost or, with some totals still trickling in, are currently losing.Cruz focused his support on House races, most specifically 24 of the 25 candidates participating in his “Cruz 25 for 22 Victory...
Kansas voters deliver thundering midterm message: Underestimate women at your peril
One piece of advice for the Kansas GOP springs to mind after this year’s elections: Don’t underestimate women. Be it Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the women who ran the campaign to preserve abortion rights, or Kansas voters who turned out to cast their ballots, women defined our state’s balance of power […] The post Kansas voters deliver thundering midterm message: Underestimate women at your peril appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
So You Want To Unseat Joe Biden: A Guide For Impatient Democrats
The party escaped a midterm thrashing but an aging president presents an opportunity for 2024 challengers.
Fiscal winter is coming: Lawmakers' 5 chilly hills to climb
Averting a government shutdown, Medicare cuts, the debt ceiling and more are looming over a Congress that still doesn't know which party will control the House.
