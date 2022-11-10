ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

TheDailyBeast

Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections

In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz.Cruz put his stamp on more than two dozen GOP candidates this midterm, and it did not go well. Most of them either lost or, with some totals still trickling in, are currently losing.Cruz focused his support on House races, most specifically 24 of the 25 candidates participating in his “Cruz 25 for 22 Victory...
ARIZONA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas voters deliver thundering midterm message: Underestimate women at your peril

One piece of advice for the Kansas GOP springs to mind after this year’s elections: Don’t underestimate women. Be it Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the women who ran the campaign to preserve abortion rights, or Kansas voters who turned out to cast their ballots, women defined our state’s balance of power […] The post Kansas voters deliver thundering midterm message: Underestimate women at your peril appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

