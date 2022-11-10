ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 10 - 13)

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rou0_0j6RkG6C00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

Veteran's Day Parade

Honor the brave men and women who served our country on Fifth Avenue representing every branch of service since WWII. The parade begins at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue, then continues up Fifth to 47th Street.

When: Friday, Nov. 11; 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Where: Begins at 26th St. and Fifth Avenue up to 47th St.
Cost : Free

Winter Lantern Festival

The Winter Lantern Festival returns for a fourth year and is ready to launch their Staten Island location, transforming a community park into an immersive world of light.

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: SIUH Community Park, Staten Island
Cost: Varies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohr5D_0j6RkG6C00
Photo credit Nicholas & Lence Communications

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

The iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center is officially open to skaters this weekend ahead of the holiday season.

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: Rockefeller Center
Cost: $21

Winter Village at Bryant Park

Start your holiday shopping at The Winter Village holiday shops at Bryant Park which is now open for the season and features over 160 merchants selling local crafts, artisan provisions, and other unique gifts.

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: Bryant Park
Cost: Free

New York Comedy Festival

Laugh at loud at the New York Comedy Festival which features over 200 comedians performing across the five boroughs. Comedy giants such as Bill Maher, Wanda Sykes, Jo Koy, and Jenny Slate are slated in the lineup.

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: Varies
Cost: Varies

Harlem Brew Fest

Harlem Brew Fest returns for a great day of beer, wine and spirits in celebration of Black Brewing culture. The even features drinks such as Black Frog Brewery, Island to Island Beer, 1947 Beer, Harlem Brewing and Rams & Parrot Distillery.

When : Saturday, Nov. 12, 5 p.m.
Where: 2328 12th Ave.
Cost: Free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kwl1_0j6RkG6C00
Photo credit Getty Images

Waggytail Rescue’s Best in Show: Comedy Unites w/ Live Band Karaoke

Waggytail Rescue's Best in Show is a mix of comedy with a live band karaoke. Audience members can purchase raffle tickets for items or the opportunity to take the stage with the a live karaoke band.

When: Thursday, Nov. 10, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Chelsea Music Hall
Cost: $27.81

Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet

Bring the whole family to the 30th Anniversary tour of the Nutcracker! This ballet performance includes larger-than-life puppets, incredible acrobatics, dance and amazing costumes.

When: Sunday, Nov. 13 - 3:30 p.m.
Where: Kings Theater, Brooklyn
Cost: Varies

Circus Vazquez

Circus Hermanos Vazquez brings the magic of the circus to Queens with gifted acrobats dancing through the air, super tumblers, roller-skating stunts, extreme bikers and more.

When: Friday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: 123-1 Roosevelt Ave., Queens
Cost: Varies

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – With the rise in crime in New York City over the past few years, there has also been a rise in scooter-based thefts and attacks. Scooters are small, light, and can navigate quickly through New York City traffic. That’s why they are becoming the vehicle of choice for many people terrorizing the population of New York City. Now, the New York City Police Department is actively searching for a pair of men who are responsible for at least seven scooter-based robberies throughout Queens. Detectives with the NYPD believe two men, possibly of Hispanic origin, driving a The post These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Remington Write

Of Course This is Manhattan (Duh)

Remember spring? Back when it came to the backyards of the United States and much of Europe. I imagined yours looked wonderful. I know ours did. All 842 acres of it. Whatever foibles our particular bit of city has — and they are numerous — a shining glory is living less than ten minutes from the woods. As in real woods. There are swampy bits and every imaginable size and type of tree as well as loads of squirrels. And birds. And birders. Many, many birders with some serious cameras. There are also birders like me who point to their smartphones and hope for the best which is not actually so great a lot of the time.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman robbed at knifepoint, groped by assailant on NYC subway train

NEW YORK, NY – Although the New York City Police Department has used its public relations arm to portray a safer subway system in recent weeks, attacks are not slowing down. On Friday, a woman riding the northbound M train in Queens was approached by an unknown man wielding a knife and robbed. Detectives with the NYPD said, “The unknown individual approached the victim and displayed a knife demanding property after the victim complied, the individual then grabbed the victim’s breast over her clothing.” The post Woman robbed at knifepoint, groped by assailant on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What do NYC landlords look for in a credit check?

When you apply for a rental apartment, New York City landlords will typically pull your credit report, but what exactly are they looking for? What sort of red flags could get you disqualified for an apartment?. Most NYC landlords generally focus on one thing—your credit score. Their preference can vary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified

Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, outside Manhattan event space near Chelsea’s High Line park

Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an event space a half-block from High Line park in Chelsea, police said Sunday. The victims included an off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island who survived being shot in the leg, law enforcement sources said. Shots rang out on W. 25th St. near 10th Ave. about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed Rasithamar Grant, 42, to Bellevue ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy