9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 10 - 13)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

Veteran's Day Parade

Honor the brave men and women who served our country on Fifth Avenue representing every branch of service since WWII. The parade begins at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue, then continues up Fifth to 47th Street.

When: Friday, Nov. 11; 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Where: Begins at 26th St. and Fifth Avenue up to 47th St.

Cost : Free

Winter Lantern Festival

The Winter Lantern Festival returns for a fourth year and is ready to launch their Staten Island location, transforming a community park into an immersive world of light.

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: SIUH Community Park, Staten Island

Cost: Varies

Photo credit Nicholas & Lence Communications

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

The iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center is officially open to skaters this weekend ahead of the holiday season.

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Rockefeller Center

Cost: $21

Winter Village at Bryant Park

Start your holiday shopping at The Winter Village holiday shops at Bryant Park which is now open for the season and features over 160 merchants selling local crafts, artisan provisions, and other unique gifts.

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Bryant Park

Cost: Free

New York Comedy Festival

Laugh at loud at the New York Comedy Festival which features over 200 comedians performing across the five boroughs. Comedy giants such as Bill Maher, Wanda Sykes, Jo Koy, and Jenny Slate are slated in the lineup.

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Varies

Cost: Varies

Harlem Brew Fest

Harlem Brew Fest returns for a great day of beer, wine and spirits in celebration of Black Brewing culture. The even features drinks such as Black Frog Brewery, Island to Island Beer, 1947 Beer, Harlem Brewing and Rams & Parrot Distillery.

When : Saturday, Nov. 12, 5 p.m.

Where: 2328 12th Ave.

Cost: Free

Photo credit Getty Images

Waggytail Rescue’s Best in Show: Comedy Unites w/ Live Band Karaoke

Waggytail Rescue's Best in Show is a mix of comedy with a live band karaoke. Audience members can purchase raffle tickets for items or the opportunity to take the stage with the a live karaoke band.

When: Thursday, Nov. 10, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Chelsea Music Hall

Cost: $27.81

Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet

Bring the whole family to the 30th Anniversary tour of the Nutcracker! This ballet performance includes larger-than-life puppets, incredible acrobatics, dance and amazing costumes.

When: Sunday, Nov. 13 - 3:30 p.m.

Where: Kings Theater, Brooklyn

Cost: Varies

Circus Vazquez

Circus Hermanos Vazquez brings the magic of the circus to Queens with gifted acrobats dancing through the air, super tumblers, roller-skating stunts, extreme bikers and more.

When: Friday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: 123-1 Roosevelt Ave., Queens

Cost: Varies