Sony PSVR 2 suddenly looks even more appealing

There's a lot of hype around Sony's PSVR 2 virtual reality headset for PlayStation 5 , which is due to arrive on 22 February 2023 – so not too long to wait. And now I think there's even more reason to get excited.

At MediaTek Summit 2022, held in Sonoma, California, the Taiwanese-based chipmaker revealed it is the partner providing the system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for Sony's virtual reality kit. That's solutions , plural, as it will be involved in multiple areas of the hardware specification.

Why does that matter? You may not be familiar with the company, but you probably already own a device with a MediaTek chip inside, whether that's a TV, an Amazon Kindle, or a Peloton – this is a company with considerable experience in a wide range of markets, especially mobile, where it has also just announced its Dimensity 9200 chip .

In the PSVR 2 specifically there are two custom-made chips, the first used for the display technology, the second a microcontroller in the controller paddles. Given the company's experience in display technology – it owns circa 70 per cent market share in smart 4K TVs – that means we're in safe hands when it comes to visual processing.

PSVR 2's display is OLED-based, with 2000 x 2040 resolution per eye, to give a super-sharp visual and at a 90Hz or 120Hz fluid refresh rates to ensure great gaming experiences. I've seen the headset in person, but as it's not operational haven't been able to try it out sadly.

I suspect MediaTek was the more cost-effective chipset provider for Sony to strike a deal with, too, although that hasn't resulted in a low-price product: there was a jaw-dropping moment when PSVR 2's asking price was revealed to be more costly than a PS5 console , at $549.99 / £529.99 / AUD$879.95. And that's without a game included.

Still, I, and my T3 colleagues, reckon the PSVR 2 will blow people's minds when it launches in February 2023. The more I learn about the hardware side of things, the more excited I get for the gaming prospects. Bring on Horizon: Call of the Mountain already!