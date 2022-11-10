Read full article on original website
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
State attorneys general say Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle lawsuits nationwide over the impact of the prescriptions its pharmacies filled for powerful prescription opioid painkillers
The Dean Aguilar Group Joins The Real Brokerage
TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that The Dean Aguilar Group, a 115-agent team based in San Diego, is joining its growing network of agents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005501/en/ The Real Brokerage gains 115 agents in Southern California with the addition of The Dean Aguilar Group. (Photo: Business Wire)
