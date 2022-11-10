ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

After courting artists, Bello doubles down on funding the arts

By David Andreatta
CITY News
CITY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nVkE_0j6Rh6OO00 Monroe County Executive Adam Bello proposes doubling funding for arts groups to $1 million as he enters an election year. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello on Thursday proposed a budget for the upcoming year that doubles down on public funding for small arts and cultural organizations.

His $1.34 billion spending plan allots $1 million for what the county calls “mid-sized” arts and cultural groups, those with annual operating budgets of between $100,000 and $1.5 million.


The allotment doubles the amount that was set aside for those groups in 2022, and dwarfs the $45,000 that previous county administrations had offered mid-sized arts and cultural organizations annually for decades.

“A healthy arts community is something employers look for when they’re scoping out new sites for expansion of new investments,” Bello said in unveiling his budget in downtown Rochester.

RELATED: Bello budget would boost spending on projects, public safety, and more

Public funding for the arts and culture has been a focus for Bello, who courted the arts community hard during his campaign in 2019.

He met with heads of big institutions and bit players on the campaign trail, often telling them what they already knew and wanted to hear: that Monroe County lagged behind its peers in public support for arts and culture.


“A city our size, our investments in art are well below the per capita numbers of our peer counties,” Bello told an audience of artists at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center in October 2019 to applause.

A year later, however, the first budget he proposed as county executive mirrored the arts funding pattern of his predecessors, much to the consternation of arts leaders who had expected more and whose groups were reeling from the economic effects of the pandemic.

A CITY investigative report in early 2021 put a spotlight on the matter, showing far greater and more diverse investment in the arts in places like Erie and Onondaga counties than in Monroe.

The county purse strings loosened last year
, and now — as Bello prepares to enter another election year — what is being offered to mid-sized arts and cultural organizations is at a historic high.

In his remarks, Bello appeared to attempt to dismiss any notion that he was pandering to arts groups with an eye toward reelection, suggesting such increases in funding were always in the works.

“Under prior budgets, I’ve consistently expanded county funding for our small and mid-sized arts groups — 2023 is no different,” he said.

RELATED: If Rochester is a 'City of the Arts,' why don't we fund the arts?

RELATED: County poised to pony up for public arts funding

But it is different.

In addition to more public funding for mid-sized arts groups, the administration’s spending plan sets aside line-item grants of $60,000 apiece for three organizations — Avenue Blackbox Theatre, Garth Fagan Dance, and The Hochstein School. It also proposes allocating $200,000 in “community festival support,” something that has been absent in previous budgets.


The budget document explained that hotel tax revenue, from which funding for arts and cultural organizations is derived, is projected to be significantly higher this year than last.

Bello's spending plan maintained funding streams for nine legacy institutions that have gotten line-item public funding for years, with Rochester Museum and Science Center receiving the largest amount at $900,000, and WXXI Public Media receiving the smallest at $20,000.

Reenah Golden, the founder and chief executive at Avenue Blackbox Theatre, welcomed the new grant for her organization. She said administration officials told her group and the two others that received $60,000 that they could expect the same amount in each of the next two years.


“We hope that also continues because this is what we need as small, grassroots, on the ground doing this work,” Golden said. “You need a commitment, a commitment and an investment that looks like something you can depend on so you can start to create jobs and have some stability in an organization.”

Includes reporting by Jeremy Moule.

David  Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@wxxi.org .

Comments / 0

Related
CITY News

Bello budget would boost spending on projects, public safety, and more

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello's 2023 budget proposal would also reduce the average property tax rate. County Executive Adam Bello on Thursday proposed a $1.34 billion budget for next year that would add deputies to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, further decentralize county social services, and boost funding for arts and cultural groups. Bello’s plan calls for reducing the average tax rate to $7.56 per $1,000 assessed value, down 90 cents...
CITY News

2022 midterm elections in Monroe County

The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come. Every seat in the state legislature is on the ballot this year, and the race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat could reinforce Republican control of Monroe or usher in a Democratic majority. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Monroe County, you can check your registration status, view a sample ballot or find your polling place at monroecounty.gov/elections. We've published an election guide to key races, and we'll have live updates on New York's races as they become available.
CITY News

Upstate Unity Fest promises a hardcore heaven

Hardcore punk bands from Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse play Bug Jar on Nov. 12 for a one-day celebration of the upstate New York scenes. Despite their geographic proximity and know-nothing outsiders lumping them together as “upstate,” Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse are unique ecosystems. To wit, try ordering a halfway decent garbage plate outside of the Flower City, or anything but a Sahlen’s hot...
SYRACUSE, NY
CITY News

Keg Tree lighting celebration set to return

The celebration of the Keg Tree's lighting will return for the first time since 2019. After a two-year hiatus, the Genesee Brewery’s Keg Tree lighting celebration is returning on Dec. 2.. The Keg Tree, a nearly three-story illuminated pyramid made up of 532 beer kegs, has become a Rochester tradition since the brewery introduced it in 2013. The pandemic stymied the annual lighting ceremony, which draws thousands of visitors to the...
CITY News

Sarah Shook comes 'home'

After a life of ups and downs, a songwriter from Lima takes their act back to where it all began. All too often, an artist’s pain is our entertainment. Sarah Shook describes their life as a young girl as being seemingly drawn from a Flannery O’Connor novel. They grew up in Lima — “one stop light...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

UR backpedals on building a facility next to Genesee Valley Park

The university's development proposal led an advocacy group to declare Genesee Valley Park a threatened Olmsted-designed site. University of Rochester has dropped plans to build a facilities operations center at the edge of Genesee Valley Park. The park was recently named by The Cultural Landscape Foundation, an advocacy group, as one of several Frederick Law Olmsted-designed spaces around the country that are threatened due to...
CITY News

Anomaly festival’s horror film ‘The Harbinger’ has a city connection

The 2022 Anomaly festival has a heap of horror films, such as Andy Mitton's "The Harbinger," which included crew members from Rochester. Anomaly Film Festival has been entertaining Rochester movie lovers with scary, fantastical, gross, weird, and otherwise “out there” since 2019. This year, the festival runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 6, and on its final day, highlights a film made in upstate New York — the...
CITY News

Commentary: Will Rochester's 'percent-for-art' law leave the launch pad this time?

Rochester has next to nothing to show for its 'percent-for-art' policy enacted 15 years ago. Officials say they are trying to change that. Rochester officials, who fondly refer to our city as “a city of the arts,” and for good reason, appear to finally be getting serious about funding the arts. But will their plan leave the launch pad this time? American cities that care about being more fun...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Genesee Valley Park makes list of threatened Olmsted sites

A national advocacy group says there's a risk the University of Rochester could develop an important wooded area that buffers the park from it. Genesee Valley Park has been named one of the 12 most threatened Frederick Law Olmsted-designed landscapes in a new report published by a national landscape advocacy group. The report, “Landslide 2022,” was published by The Cultural Landscape Foundation and is intended...
CITY News

Planned Parenthood gets go-ahead in Henrietta

A court order has given Planned Parenthood the green light to move forward in Henrietta, following a Town Board denial in June. An embattled Planned Parenthood has been cleared to open in Henrietta, after a state judge threw out the Town Board’s previous denial of the project and ordered the board to grant the organization a permit. The Town Board in June denied a plan for a 7,500-square foot Planned...
HENRIETTA, NY
CITY News

Cooney takes on VanBrederode in 56th Senate District

The incumbent senator and former police chief are running in the 56th District, which has been a battleground for decades. For nearly 20 years, the 56th Senate District was a bit of an oddity. The district represents much of the westside of Rochester and its suburbs, where Democrats substantially outnumber Republicans. Yet Joseph Robach, a former Democrat-turned-Republican, comfortably won eight terms in office before stepping down...
CITY News

Meet the 15 Rochester-area Assembly candidates

All eight state Assembly seats covering Monroe County are on the ballot this year. All seats in the state Assembly are up for election this year. Below is a rundown of the candidates for the eight seats that cover Monroe County. 130TH DISTRICT Webster, Wayne County ...
CITY News

Rochester Monroe County Election Guide

This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. Here is our 2022 election guide, listing candidates and issues on the ballot in Monroe County. For election night updates, please go to WXXI News. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of...
CITY News

In NY 25th district, Morelle, Singletary clash over guns, abortion

Republican La'Ron Singletary is trying to unseat Democrat Joe Morelle, who is wrapping up his second term in the seat. La’Ron Singletary, the former chief of Rochester police, seems like an unlikely candidate for Congress. Aside from never having pursued any elected office before, he rose to prominence over controversy. Namely, his handling of the death of Daniel Prude in 2020. Singletary,...
CITY News

What's at play in the State Senate races

All seats in the state Senate are up for election this year, including the four that reach into Monroe County. All seats in the state Senate are up for election this year. Below is a rundown of the candidates for the four districts that cover Monroe County. 54th DISTRICT Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, Mendon; Wayne,...
CITY News

A lone high-stakes race in the Monroe County Legislature

Democrat Mike DiTullio is challenging incumbent Republican Mark Johns in the 8th District for the only Legislature seat in contention. The outcome could shape the county’s agenda for at least the next year. In an election season when the office of governor, as well as congressional, state Assembly, and state Senate seats, are all up for grabs, one could be forgiven for overlooking the race...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
CITY News

Federal lawsuit aims to save Loomis Street encampment

A federal complaint argues the city's plan to raze a homeless encampment on Loomis Street violates the residents' Constitutional rights. A group of advocates for the homeless and residents of a Loomis Street encampment have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Rochester regarding the planned clearing of the tent city. The complaint, lodged by attorney Jeffrey Nieznanski of Legal Assistance of Western New York, claims the city is...
CITY News

Controversial redistricting plan goes to Bello

The plan sets the stage for a veto and further fanning an ongoing political battle. The fate of a controversial plan to redraw Monroe County Legislature districts is now in the hands of County Executive Adam Bello. Legislators passed the contentious redistricting proposal by a vote of 17to 12, with Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, Democratic Legislator Rachel Barnhart, and the 14-member Republican Caucus supporting it. The proposal will be sent to...
CITY News

Pathways to Peace head Anthony Hall sues city alleging false arrest

The leader of the city's Pathways to Peace program Anthony Hall is suing the city alleging false arrest and use of force in June. Anthony Hall, the leader of the city of Rochester’s anti-violence organization Pathways to Peace and manager of violence prevention, has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging that he was falsely arrested and assaulted by a Rochester police officer during an incident this year. In the...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

12 Rochester rock-n-rollers feature on Adam Wilcox's new album

A longtime supporting songwriter in several bands, Adam Wilcox took the lead in penning the tracks on "Songs for My Friends to Sing." Rochester musician Adam Wilcox has played in bands since he was 12. He’s still active in groups such as Prog Gnostic and Sub Sentry. But he’s almost always been “the other songwriter in the band,” he said over a cup of tea in the South...
CITY News

CITY News

Rochester, NY
468
Followers
188
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

CITY is Rochester's original monthly alternative news, arts, and life publication. Free since 1971.

 https://www.rochestercitynewspaper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy