After courting artists, Bello doubles down on funding the arts

The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come. Every seat in the state legislature is on the ballot this year, and the race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat could reinforce Republican control of Monroe or usher in a Democratic majority. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Monroe County, you can check your registration status, view a sample ballot or find your polling place at monroecounty.gov/elections. We've published an election guide to key races, and we'll have live updates on New York's races as they become available.

6 DAYS AGO