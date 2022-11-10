Read full article on original website
Related
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief
A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
All Americans will see their natural gas bills shoot up this winter thanks to higher market prices and cold snap, the EIA says
Americans will see their natural gas bills soar this winter, according to the EIA. US households are expected to pay an average of $931 on heating, up 28% from a year ago. The forecast comes on higher retail natural gas prices and a colder-than-usual weather. Americans are in for an...
Fairfield Sun Times
Drilling returns to north Louisiana as Ukraine war, tight supplies send natural gas prices soaring
Natural gas drillers are flooding back into rural northwest Louisiana, putting the highest number of new rigs into service there since the boom a decade ago, as global demand for the fuel soars. The war in Ukraine has sent Germany and other countries scrambling for gas due to Russian supply...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Motley Fool
Why Oil and Gas Stocks Rallied Today, and Why It Might Continue
New European sanctions on Russian oil take effect on Dec. 5. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Jalopnik
Soaring Diesel Prices Put More Pressure on an Already Beleaguered Trucking Industry
If you pay attention to the news – transportation news in particular – then you’ve doubtless heard about the massive “shortage of truckers” that we’re experiencing in America and all the doom and gloom about the knock-on effects that this shortage will cause if it continues.
msn.com
8 Best Oil Stocks of 2022
Oil prices might not go up forever, but right now oil is the profitable stock market play with exceptional year-to-date returns. Here are some of the top oil stock picks that could continue to perform well for the rest of 2022. Top 8 Oil Stocks To Consider in 2022. Here’s...
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
msn.com
Gold settles with a more than 5% weekly gain as the dollar softens to a 2-month low
Gold prices on Friday marked another finish at their highest since August, up more than 5% for the week, as expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in December have helped to boost the yellow metal, and contributed to a fall in the U.S. dollar index to an over two-month low.
Wholesale natural gas prices to remain high this winter
The U.S. Energy Department sees wholesale natural gas prices at about twice the level they were last year.
Crude Oil Slumps on Significant US Supply Build
US crude oil futures added to their losses in the middle of the trading week after the latest supply data confirmed a significant build in domestic inventories. January West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures tumbled $1.84, or 2.07%, to $87.07 per barrel at 15:48 GMT on Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude prices have slumped more than 2% this week, but they remain up more than 15% year-to-date.
U.S. retail gasoline prices hold steady at $3.79 per gallon
Concerns about retail gasoline prices among the Democratic candidates may be been overblown.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Nov. 9, 2022
Natural gas appears to be finding support at the area of interest around the $5.600 level and the rising trend line on the hourly time frame. The commodity price might set its sights higher at the Fibonacci extension levels next. The 38.2% extension is at $6.309, then the 50% level...
U.S. LNG exports hold up despite a slight dip in feedstock
The amount of gas going to LNG exports terminals declined a bit from prior-week levels, though total exports remained unchanged.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 14, 2022
WTI crude oil is in the middle of a correction to the broken support of its ascending channel on the short-term time frames. This lines up with a number of inflection points that could keep gains in check. The area of interest is right around the 50% level at $89.40...
FXDailyReport.com
795
Followers
7K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0