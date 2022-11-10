ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
LOUISIANA STATE
Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Rallied Today, and Why It Might Continue

New European sanctions on Russian oil take effect on Dec. 5. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

8 Best Oil Stocks of 2022

Oil prices might not go up forever, but right now oil is the profitable stock market play with exceptional year-to-date returns. Here are some of the top oil stock picks that could continue to perform well for the rest of 2022. Top 8 Oil Stocks To Consider in 2022. Here’s...
NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
msn.com

Gold settles with a more than 5% weekly gain as the dollar softens to a 2-month low

Gold prices on Friday marked another finish at their highest since August, up more than 5% for the week, as expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in December have helped to boost the yellow metal, and contributed to a fall in the U.S. dollar index to an over two-month low.
FXDailyReport.com

Crude Oil Slumps on Significant US Supply Build

US crude oil futures added to their losses in the middle of the trading week after the latest supply data confirmed a significant build in domestic inventories. January West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures tumbled $1.84, or 2.07%, to $87.07 per barrel at 15:48 GMT on Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude prices have slumped more than 2% this week, but they remain up more than 15% year-to-date.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 14, 2022

WTI crude oil is in the middle of a correction to the broken support of its ascending channel on the short-term time frames. This lines up with a number of inflection points that could keep gains in check. The area of interest is right around the 50% level at $89.40...
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

