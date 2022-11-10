Read full article on original website
Election officials continue process of tallying votes in Virginia
"Today is a real crunch time. That's why we're really doing a lot of work today. We'll be here late tonight," Electoral Board Chair Jeff Marks said.
Youngkin proposes new history standards, including teaching patriotism in Va. schools
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is overhauling former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration’s proposal that would have set history and social science standards in Virginia schools. Youngkin’s VDOE’s new draft proposal would determine what students learn about American history...
A warning siren on Virginia students’ mental health
By Keith Perrigan Recently, a tremendous amount of attention has been paid to the decline in student achievement in Virginia since 2019. Simply enter any combination of “Virginia,” “NAEP,” “SOL,” “cut scores,” “higher expectations” and so on, and a plethora of news articles, op-eds and reports will fill your screen. Rightly so. Ensuring our current […] The post A warning siren on Virginia students’ mental health appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Governor Youngkin calls for prayer, and support following the UVA shootings
Youngkin said there was a lot still to be learned about the shooting, he praised university leaders and law enforcement for their reactions to the crime.
Aaron Rouse will run for Virginia Senate seat held by Jen Kiggans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former pro football player and Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse announced he will run for a Virginia Senate seat in the 7th District, which is currently held by U.S. Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans. He made the announcement at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach Monday morning...
Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat vacated by Kiggans
Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams have are running in the special election to fill Jen Kiggans' 7th District seat in the Virginia State Senate.
Virginia congressional elections trend Republican for second straight cycle
(The Center Square) – Virginia’s congressional elections trended further toward Republicans for the second straight congressional cycle, but Democrats still continue to outperform the GOP at the statewide level in these races. With more than 98% of the vote tallied as of Monday, Republicans secured 48.7% of the total votes in Congressional races in 2022, which is nearly 1.5% higher than it was in 2020 and about 6.2% higher than it was in 2018. Although Republicans did not flip any seats in 2020, they were...
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
‘Sincerest gratitude …’
From The Virginia Mercury: “As the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, [Del. Tim] Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. ‘He will lose Virginia. Just like he’s lost two other times. And he’s going to bring […] The post ‘Sincerest gratitude …’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
New report shows pandemic's impact on Virginia public schools
ARLINGTON, Va. - Learning loss, severe mental health problems, and a crushing teacher shortage are among the issues that continue to hamper Virginia schools well over two years since the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education was requested by the...
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at UVA that left three people dead and two hurt. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip. [READ MORE: Three...
Thousands of Virginia residents getting tax rebates of up to $500: See if you are eligible
Various eligible Virginians have already received their tax rebate checks. If you had owned money on the Virginia tax the previous year, we have some good news for you. Hundreds of people living in Virginia are in luck this year because the General Assembly has passed a law giving taxpayers a stimulus payment.
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
New faces expected on Virginia Beach School Board
As of Thursday afternoon, it appears Staci Martin has won in District Four, David Culpepper has won in District 8, and Carolyn Weems has won in District 9.
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
Governor Youngkin reacts to fatal UVA shooting
Statement From Governor Glenn Youngkin: This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect.
Concerns over 'environmental injustice' after Hampton approves rezoning of historic school site
HAMPTON, Va. — As developers now have a clear path to redevelop a historic plot of land in Hampton, other community stakeholders are raising concerns about questions over the environmental impact. On Wednesday, Hampton's City Council approved in a 6-1 vote the rezoning of the former site of the...
Holy Saugeye! Record-sized fish reeled in at Staunton River in Virginia
The hybrid "Saugeye" fish is still new to Virginia, but has made a big splash -- quite literally. The Department of Wildlife Resources awarded their first ever record for the species recently when a Virginia man reeled in an impressive catch.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
A “change” election for Virginia Beach: shifting dynamics on city council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A handful of retirements and the unseating of two incumbents likely mean an entirely different complexion on the Virginia Beach City Council. The results from Tuesday’s election will likely be certified in the coming weeks. “We feel like this is a ‘change’ election, not only...
