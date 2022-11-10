Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the latest round of vote releases gave it a big enough lead that the AP determined it could not lose. Arizona joins at least 18 other states including California and Virginia that offer in-state tuition to all students who otherwise qualify regardless of immigration status. The measure and repeals some parts of an earlier initiative banning in-state tuition for non-citizens.
wcn247.com
Republican Juan Ciscomani wins Arizona U.S. House seat
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats have lost a second U.S. House seat in Arizona after a former aide to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey won a post being vacated by the retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Republican Juan Ciscomani beat Democrat Kirsten Engel Monday to take the southeastern Arizona's 6th Congressional District seat held by Kirkpatrick. Republican Rep. David Schweikert also won his race Monday, defeating Democrat Jevin Hodge. Ciscomani is a former senior adviser to Ducey who has strong ties to the business community. He touted his background as an immigrant who became a U.S. citizen after his family came to Arizona from Mexico when he was a boy. Schweikert won a seventh term representing the northeast Phoenix suburbs’ 1st District.
wcn247.com
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr. Southern Utah (3-6) put up 450 yards of offense while holding Lincoln to 74 yards and just four first downs. Rhett Reiley completed three passes for 35 yards for Lincoln.
Comments / 0