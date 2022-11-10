Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Salesianum, Tatnall boys repeat champs in DIAA cross country
On an unseasonably warm day at KIllens Pond State Park, Tatnall and Salesianum defended their team championships but the Sals had a much closer race then the Hornets. Cape Henlopen’s Ryan Baker led the boys division one race until the final quarter mile when he was passed by both Jonathan Drew (Middletown) and Matt Miller (Sallies). Drew won the race ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Marchers say no to park restaurant
Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “Save our park, keep it dark” and “What the...
WDEL 1150AM
2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released
Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Grocery Outlet opening store in Elkton
A West Coast grocery chain plans to open its first Maryland store in Elkton, MD. Grocery Outlet will open the store at the Village of Elkton Shopping Center on Nov. 17. The company, based in the San Francisco Bay area city of Emoryville, uses an different business model in the supermarket industry with store locations are owned by individual operators.
wilmtoday.com
Thanksgiving in Wilmington, DE!
Thanksgiving at Iron Hill– Enjoy the comfort of traditional Thanksgiving food along with the ease of a meal cooked for you. Dinner for 4 is just $75 and includes turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, green beans, and gravy! Add on apple pie or pumpkin pie for $12, a signature growler for $12, or a seasonal growler for $14.
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Compassion adds to Betty’s edibles line
First State Compassion is offering custom formulations of Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line of medical marijuana edibles. The new products use cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements. Betty Good Times is available in two flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused...
I-95’s Restore the Corridor work largely finished
The $200 million Restore the Corridor project to update five miles of Interstate 95 in Wilmington and south of the city is nearly finished. “Major construction is now complete in both directions,” said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation. That means that multiple lanes are open all the way north and south, but those orange ... Read More
No. 16 Villanova looks to bounce back vs. Delaware State
The areas for improvement were pretty obvious for No. 16 Villanova during its first loss of the Kyle Neptune era.
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
wdiy.org
What Does Sustainable Aquaculture Look Like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?
Researchers at Delaware State University are partnering with oyster farmers to measure water quality in Rehoboth Bay. WHYY’s Zoe Read took a boat ride with researchers from the HBCU, and oyster farmer Mark Casey. (Original air-date: 11/9/22)
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: Liz Richards
Liz Richards is a Political Advocacy and Campaign Consultant, and is this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE! Read her story below. “I grew up just outside Wilmington. I went to DC for college and worked in campaigns across the country for 10 years before coming home to start a family. I’ve now lived in Wilmington for two years. Since returning to the area, I founded the Delaware Cares Coalition for Paid Leave!
sanatogapost.com
Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware
READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
Longwood Gardens to bring holiday cheer, botanical splendor
Visitors to Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens this holiday season will be met with glimmering botanical ornaments, more than half a million dazzling lights artistically accenting the landscape, strolling carolers bringing holiday cheer, and crackling firepits adding warmth to cozy winter evenings. The holiday display will be around from Nov. 18 until Jan. 8. Tickets are available online. This year’s theme ... Read More
firststateupdate.com
Motorcycle Crash In Hockessin Sends Rider To Hospital
At approximately 5:11 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Hockessin Fire Company, Chester County Avondale Fire Company (Pennsylvania), and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike in Hockessin for a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 69-year-old...
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
Cape Gazette
Lewes officials look to streamline voting
Residents of Lewes have had to register with the state and city separately in order to vote. If they did not, the City of Lewes would not accept their vote during municipal elections. Mayor and city council are looking to end that practice and allow the state’s voter roll to count toward eligibility.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision on I-95
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Rd. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Bonnie Sweeten’s Back, John Fetterman’s Clothes, and Much More
Plus, control of the state House could come down to a race currently separated by just two votes in Bucks County. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
Why Rep. Amen Brown is wrong about the National Guard
This article appears ahead of ‘Brokering Peace: The House of Umoja & a Safer Philadelphia,” a WHYY Community Conversation on Nov. 30 focused on improving public safety by revisiting lessons learned from the past. Register here. State Rep. Amen Brown has called on the outgoing governor, Tom Wolf,...
Comments / 0