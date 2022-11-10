ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday ramped up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.
Are US politics starting to turn towards a more hopeful future?

Last week was amazing for Joe Biden. The Red Wave fizzled. The Democrats kept the Senate. Even if the House slips from the Democrats’ grasp, as it is expected to, Biden will be credited with engineering the strongest midterm showing by an incumbent president’s party since 2002, and the most impressive such performance by a sitting Democratic president since JFK in 1962. Women’s anger at the supreme court’s Dobbs decision hammered the Republicans in key states. Many of Trump’s highest-flying, election-denying candidates fell to earth, damaging the ex-president’s aura of invincibility. Fights and recriminations have now broken out everywhere in Republican ranks.
Five questions hanging over Trump’s big Tuesday announcement

Former President Trump is seeking to reclaim the political stage with a Tuesday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he first teased a week ago, before the midterm elections. The expectation is that Trump will announce a 2024 campaign for the presidency — a quest that, if it succeeds, would make him the first […]
GEORGIA STATE
Appeals court keeps Biden student debt plan on hold

WASHINGTON (AP )—President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Biden's student loan debt relief website shut down

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has discontinued accepting student loan forgiveness applications after a U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked the plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by Kansas and five other states challenging it.
KANSAS STATE
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
WASHINGTON STATE
LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists

The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation’s largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five...
OREGON STATE
Australian PM raises trade 'blockages' with China's Xi

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday his concerns about trade “blockages,” but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the $13 billion barriers to Australian exports would be lifted.
Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics and Palestinian officials said. The Magen David Adom paramedic service confirmed the two were killed in the settlement of Ariel. The four wounded were hospitalized in serious condition. It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory. The Israeli military said the Palestinian first attacked the Israelis at the entrance to the settlement’s industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed more people there. The army said the man then stole a car, intentionally collided with a car on a nearby highway and struck another person, before fleeing the scene on foot.
Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee

TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
KANSAS STATE
