The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Here’s The Real Unsung Hero Of The Lubbock Food Scene
You might not realize it, but Lubbock has a pretty good food scene. Now, some of you "foodies" (and if you call yourself a "foodie" you can just stop reading now) might disagree with me over the tastes and flavors of Lubbock, but leave for a bit and you'll find out.
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
Buttercream Dream: Inside One of Lubbock’s Best Designed Homes
One of Lubbock's most recognizable homes is currently for sale. This house, which I am dubbing "The Buttercream Dream," because of its exterior color, is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath that's a whopping 5,769 square feet situated on at nearly half acre lot. If I had the money, I would...
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
Don’t Keep This A Secret, Help Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Secret Santa Program
Every year there are so many people in need around the community. Meals on Wheels is a local nonprofit that does a big chunk to help that in need. That is why they started an annual Senior Secret Santa program. What they do is have their clients turn in a wish list for Christmas. They are limited to two items/$40 total value.
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
KFC Life Hack Could Save You A Bunch Of Time In Lubbock On Turkey Day
Sometimes, you get tipsy with your pals and agree to bring the mashed potatoes to a Thanksgiving party, only to wake up and realize that the last thing you want to do is make the dang mashed potatoes. At least, that's what happened to this guy... TikTok user @mvsser posted...
‘Nobody likes price increases’: Lubbock-area Sonic franchise owner explains extra fee
Sonic Drive-In is no stranger to the effects of inflation. Dealing with the increase in cost of supplies, they’ve been working to keep up with the changes.
Reward for info on dead man found in Lubbock home Friday
Lubbock Police on Monday repeated the plea for help after a body was found Friday in a residence near the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Police identified the body as Ramon Flores, 66.
Fundraiser planned to help Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, who spent 62 years as a first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray started his public service career as a volunteer firefighter in Idalou at 17-years-old and spent the next 62 years as a first responder. Tiny even helped train and inspire future EMTs, including his friend of 42 years, Gary Vaughn. “When we...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened on Quaker Avenue, north of South Loop 289 at around 2:42 p.m.
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
People Who Ruin The Internet: The Lubbock Edition
One man opened his Facebook over the weekend and chose chaos. I have to admit that I had a tough time titling this because it aggravates me on so many levels. We will actually be talking about one nosy do-gooder who decided to stick his nose in something that was really none of his business.
Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders. Wendy Wuensche Armes says, “I noticed that...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 12, 2022
If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend but aren’t sure where to start, I've got you covered. There are plenty of local events happening all around Lubbock this weekend, but if you are having a hard time deciding which ones to check out, you can simply follow this plan.
10 Retail Stores Open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
Looking to do some shopping in Lubbock? Here are the stores open for you on Thanksgiving and their times!. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Here’s 9 Things That Santa Could Bring Lubbock For Christmas
We know you're out there shopping already, maybe you could pick up a little something for the Hub City. So what does Lubbock need? I guess there's a whole bunch of things, but I've taken the liberty of putting together a little wish list. I think you'll join me in seeing these nine items will make life in Lubbock just a wee bit better.
Few light wintry showers possible
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cold front moves through the South Plains area this morning. Lubbock area temperatures generally will peak around midday, and then gradually fall through the afternoon. Also falling, potentially, rain drops and snow flakes. Sprinkles and even a few snowflakes may fall in and near Lubbock...
