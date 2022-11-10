ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Nature’s Masterpiece In ND

What a week we just had, a blizzard that came in and hit us dead center, a comedian found himself stuck ( literally ), and clean-up has begun. Mother Nature decided to flex her muscles a little early, directing a storm that came in early Thursday morning and began to drop what eventually ended up almost a record amount of snow here In Bismarck - According to bringmethenews.com "The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013" Nasty was the appropriate word for the conditions that we were left with, so many people were snowed in, plows doing their best to hit the streets, I saw accidents everywhere, and motorists stuck ( I was one of them, having skidded off into a huge snow drift ) - One well-known comedian and his crew felt the wrath and found themselves stuck ( Bert Kreischer ) - his show was forced to reschedule. Mother Nature wasn't done yet...
BISMARCK, ND
Outsider.com

Early North Dakota Winter Storm Topples Driving Range Nets in Viral Video

A driving range in Fargo, North Dakota is making a few repairs after an early winter storm’s heavy ice toppled its nets late last week. A video obtained by The Weather Channel shows the winter storm dropping ice, which accumulated on the driving range’s nets. The built-up heavy ice then caused chunks of the netting to fall one after another in a domino-like way. Then a large section of the netting came crashing down at the end of the video.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative says, today, there are around 190 customers still without power. They expect to bring power back to another 100 by the end of the day, and, hopefully, everyone back with service this week. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are out...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
KX News

The snow has stopped — now comes digging out

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The snow may have stopped falling for much of North Dakota, but it’s what is left behind that will continue to plague residents and motorists today through the weekend at the least. By noon Friday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reports US Highway 52 eastbound and westbound lanes from Harvey […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck scrambles to find eggs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week’s blizzard sent people scrambling to grocery stores to prepare for a few days with nowhere to go. That rush may have put some stores in a pinch ahead of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. North Dakotans know all too well what it takes...
BISMARCK, ND
Plan Now Your Christmas Tour Across North Dakota

Like it or not, the snow is here and even though there's a chance it may disappear before Thanksgiving, we say, "Embrace it". Get into the holiday spirit, we won't tell anyone. If the thought of curling up in front of the glow from a lit Christmas tree to watch movies would be heavenly, then by golly do just that.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota saw heavy snow on Thursday

(Undated)--Parts of Minnesota and North Dakota saw some heavy snow on Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 for a time yesterday. State officials also warned drivers yesterday not to use GPS to try to find secondary roads, which could block roadways.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Blizzard slams North Dakota, impact felt across state in multiple areas

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakotans are digging out after a blizzard slammed much of the state. Many schools, businesses, medical clinics, and government agencies were closed Thursday as snow made road conditions dicey. A number of planned Veterans Day events were also canceled. Authorities closed several highways Thursday afternoon too...
FARGO, ND
kxnet.com

When you can expect the snowstorm to end

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
BISMARCK, ND
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota

Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
BISMARCK, ND
Bring Me The News

2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on North Dakota, Minnesota

It was a November blizzard for the ages in North Dakota as two feet of snow buried parts of Bismarck while Grand Forks wound up just shy of 10 inches. The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013.
BISMARCK, ND
froggyweb.com

Winter-like blast heading for North Dakota, warnings posted

FARGO (KFGO) — Several winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect or will be by the end of Wednesday around North Dakota. A blizzard warning has been posted for much of central North Dakota where the first blast of significant snow could dump up to 18 inches in some areas Thursday.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
