AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Today, Avanzanite Bioscience B.V. (“Avanzanite” or the “Company”) officially launches its commercial-stage enterprise, seeking to expand patient access to medicines for rare diseases in Europe while unlocking revenue and growth potential for emerging research-based biopharmaceutical originators. Avanzanite, a fully authorized distributor of medicinal products, partners with these biopharmaceutical collaborators through flexible, bespoke licensing and distribution partnerships across Europe. The Company’s novel business model enables the global commercialization of promising medicines and addresses the unsustainable inequities in access to innovative orphan drugs across Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005069/en/ Avanzanite CEO and Founder, Adam Andrzej Plich (Photo: Business Wire)

