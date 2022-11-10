ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Georgia teen allegedly beat relative to death while visiting family in Florida

truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rmob_0j6RWKlg00

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old Georgia man stands accused of fatally beating a family member and battering another while visiting relatives in Florida.

According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9, deputies responded to Clermont Court in Palm Coast. A 911 caller reportedly told dispatchers that a man who had been attacked showed up at her door.

At the scene, the Sheriff's Office spoke with the victim. He reportedly told authorities he "had been attacked by a family member." The victim said his relative, Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Georgia, also attacked another family member in the home.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the residence and found "what appeared to be a severely injured or deceased male." Ingram was allegedly standing next to a blunt object believed to have been used in the attack.

Ingram reportedly refused to comply with deputies, and he resisted arrest. The Sheriff's Office said the suspect was tased, and he was eventually detained.

Fire and rescue personnel reportedly entered the home, and the victim was pronounced dead from "significant blunt force trauma."

Ingram was transported to the Flagler County Courthouse for questioning, where he allegedly tried to escape custody "by pulling his handcuffed arms through his legs" and attacking deputies and detectives. Ingram was reportedly detained and tased a second time after a significant struggle. According to the Sheriff's Office, he was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation and then booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

According to WKMG-TV, the man who survived the alleged attack said Ingram had dinner with the two victims the night before. Ingram allegedly stared at the victims and was quiet. The man was reportedly concerned and locked himself in his bedroom.

The man heard screaming, came out of his room, and saw the other victim on the floor, WKMG reports. The man reportedly attempted to call for help, but Ingram attacked and choked him.

Ingram faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, resisting with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. He remains held without bond.

In a statement, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said, "Fortunately, our detectives will recover from their injuries taking this violent offender off the streets and into the Green Roof Inn where he belongs."

Staly added, "The original crime scene reflected a very violent and brutal attack. We are working diligently to find answers as to what caused this tragic attack on family members early this morning. Our condolences to the family and all involved in this case."

truecrimedaily

