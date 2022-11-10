ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

WOWK 13 News

Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
PINCH, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia road opens after truck rollover

UPDATE (2:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): Danville VFD says that this roadway has reopened. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

DOH engineer says Culloden Interchange project will help many motorists

CULLODEN, W.Va. — State road officials say the announced Culloden Interchange project along Interstate-64 will help relieve traffic in the area while giving motorists another option to get off the interstate. Ryan Canfield, the state Division of Highways (DOH) project manager recently said on the ‘WV on the DOT...
HURRICANE, WV
lootpress.com

Recent rains further damage 17th Avenue culvert collapse in Hinton

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Recent rains in the area have caused further damage to the 17th Avenue culvert collapse in Hinton. The City says that they are aware of the recent damage and that the site is currently being monitored by the West Virginia Department of Highways. The site is scheduled to be inspected by officials with the WVDOH to determine a plan for the coming week.
HINTON, WV
wchstv.com

Crash closes Boone County road after flatbed flips

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County dispatchers said a road was closed Monday morning after a large flatbed flipped. The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. on Route 3 in the Foster area. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, and no injuries were reported. A time estimate...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

Inmate reported missing from FCI Beckley

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County law enforcement reports inmate Kevin Davis is missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley. Authorities were notified of his disappearance early this morning. Davis is from Buchanan County and law enforcement believes he plans to return to the area. Davis is a...
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

New River Gorge Fire Update

Breakfast Buzz: Two local stories in Friday’s Breakfast …. Watch Claudia, Logan and Bradley discuss local events and even some people breaking world records. Shady Spring falls in the 2022 WVSSAC Volleyball …. Shady Spring falls in the 2022 WVSSAC Volleyball state championship. Can Jam fundraiser returns. Local professionals...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash

UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.
WVNS

Large brush fire burning in New River Gorge

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A brush fire in the New River Gorge has quickly developed into a large fire. Rain is not expected until late Thursday night into early Friday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole work their way into the region. Until then, very dry conditions, leaves on the ground and a […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beaver burglary wounds homeowner after an attempt to intervene

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A homeowner in Beaver was found with serious neck injuries after attempting to stop burglary in progress. On Monday November 14, 2022, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on 3rd St. in Beaver. When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to forcibly enter the […]
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man dies in ATV accident

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch. West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch. The call came into […]
SPENCER, WV

