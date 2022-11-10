HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Recent rains in the area have caused further damage to the 17th Avenue culvert collapse in Hinton. The City says that they are aware of the recent damage and that the site is currently being monitored by the West Virginia Department of Highways. The site is scheduled to be inspected by officials with the WVDOH to determine a plan for the coming week.

HINTON, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO