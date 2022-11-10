Read full article on original website
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 15
The holiday season kicks off with the annual Lights On! as thousands of lights will be turned on along Main Street and Bryan Avenue in Downtown Bryan between 6-9 p.m. Friday. Performances include those from the Salvation Army Band, “The Nutcracker” by Ballet Brazos, the debut by students from the Texas A&M School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts and more.
Thanks and giving: Rotary Club of Aggieland prepares to donate, deliver 500 Thanksgiving meals
The Rotary Club of Aggieland is preparing to donate and deliver 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to families in need on Friday. Volunteers will gather at A&M Church of Christ to package the meals to be delivered across the Brazos Valley. This marks the 24th year the Rotary Club of Aggieland...
AgriLife Extension offers education for horse breeding industry
Texas is filled with horse enthusiasts, so it’s no wonder that each time the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialists Chelsie Huseman, Ph.D., and Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., offer a live program on equine reproductive management, there’s a waiting list. Because of the limited space allowed at live...
Annual AggieFest teaches future leaders
The Texas A&M Collegiate FFA Alumni Chapter co-hosted the annual AggieFest Oct. 22, which brought more than 1,000 Texas 4-H and FFA members from across state to the Texas A&M University campus and the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus. At Aggiefest, these future leaders participated in various leadership development events primarily sponsored...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
Art Adamson Preview: Jay Holmes
Texas A&M men's swimming coach Jay Holmes previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
Art Adamson Preview: Steve Bultman
Texas A&M women's swimming coach Steve Bultman previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
Gobble this up: 500 families to receive Thanksgiving meals
United Way of the Brazos Valley is gearing up for another successful round of Thanksgiving meal deliveries. With the assistance of Epicures Catering and Chartwells, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will deliver over 2,000 meals to families in need on Thursday, Nov. 24. As of Wednesday, over 230 volunteers had...
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 2
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 14, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
A&M Regents designate land for medical examiner’s office
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents authorized the disposition of around 2.5 acres at A&M’s Health Science Center in Bryan as a future site for a Brazos County medical examiner’s office at their meeting Thursday. Regents approved the disposition in open session after discussing it...
AgriLife Extension offers new online Agriculture Production Bootcamp
The Texas AgrAbility and BattleGround to Breaking Ground programs of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service have developed a new online version of the Agriculture Production Bootcamp. The Agriculture Production Bootcamp is an introductory course for individuals interested in production agriculture but have limited agricultural experience. The course is now...
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn's weekly press conference from the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan Animal Shelter reaches intake capacity, dogs in need of adoption
Are you in need of a new companion? Perhaps a fluffy and furry one?. The Bryan Animal Center needs the help of Brazos County residents to adopt a few of their animals that need homes. In the last couple of months, the shelter has been at maximum capacity with 61 animals total as of Wednesday, according to Bryan Animal Center Supervisor Ashley Rodriguez.
New publication to help livestock producers manage risks
The Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University recently released a new publication to help livestock producers address a variety of risks that may affect their operations. The new publication, “Where’s the Risk?: A Livestock Risk Management Handbook,” was authored by Bart Fischer, co-director of the AFPC in...
Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson's press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Some random thoughts about Tuesday's election
It has been 50 years since I cast my first vote. I was a year out of college and working my first real job at the Killeen Daily Herald. The choice for president that year was between the incumbent, Richard M. Nixon, and South Dakota Sen. George McGovern. It was the election that began to corrode my youthful idealism. I learned that sometimes there is no good choice, just a better choice.
Weekly Press Conference: Jalen Preston
Texas A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston's press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)
Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Army on Sunday
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Army at 2 p.m. Sunday in nonconference play at Reed Arena. The game will broadcast live on WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM). A&M (1-0) opened the season with a 69-45 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday in the Aggies’ first game under new head coach Joni Taylor. Sydney Bowles led A&M with 13 points.
