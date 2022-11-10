Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Foulke Street in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on Foulke Street in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood.
WLWT 5
Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday
CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Poplar Ridge Road in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Poplar Ridge Road in Alexandria.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati fire: No injuries reported after house fire
CINCINNATI — No injuries were reported after a fire on Sunday that started in a bedroom, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Two adults have been displaced following the fire. Officials said that companies responded to a fire in the 6000 block of Lebanon Street just after 12 p.m.
WLWT 5
Reports of an armed robbery on Ashland Avenue in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of an armed robbery on Ashland Avenue in East Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Police: Two injured following shooting on I-75 Sunday
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, two people are injured following a shooting on I-75 Sunday night. Officials say units responded to a shooting on southbound I-75 at mile marker 5 on Sunday and found two victims with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the shooting at
WLWT 5
KYTC: Lanes closed after car catches fire on I-275 eastbound
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A vehicle on fire is causing delays on I-275 east at milemarker 78.2, just past Taylor Mill in Kenton County Monday morning. Officials say multiple lanes have been closed. It is unknown at this time what led to the car catching fire or if there
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on Pippin Road in Colerain Township.
Fox 19
Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
WLWT 5
Sudden death of Anderson High School student shocks, saddens community members
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Expressions of empathy enveloped Anderson Township Monday. "Oh, I have a little brother, too," Addison Meyer said. "I can't imagine what the family feels like." "Yeah, it's just awful," said Cara Doubet. "It's just tragic," Michelle Young said. The tragedy Young is talking about happened
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton.
Fox 19
2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say. The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said. Police...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Silverton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Silverton.
WKRC
Man suspected of murdering neighbor in Butler County held without bond
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor pleaded not guilty in a Butler County courtroom Monday. Austin Combs is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Anthony King, 43, on Chapel Road on November 5. King’s wife told the dispatcher the family...
Fox 19
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
