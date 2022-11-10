ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday

CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati fire: No injuries reported after house fire

CINCINNATI — No injuries were reported after a fire on Sunday that started in a bedroom, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Two adults have been displaced following the fire. Officials said that companies responded to a fire in the 6000 block of Lebanon Street just after 12 p.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Two injured following shooting on I-75 Sunday

CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, two people are injured following a shooting on I-75 Sunday night. Officials say units responded to a shooting on southbound I-75 at mile marker 5 on Sunday and found two victims with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the shooting at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on ﻿﻿Symmes Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say. The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy