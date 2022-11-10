Read full article on original website
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
NHL
Sabres, Bruins present referee Pollock with jerseys for 1,500th game
Teams autograph custom sweater for veteran NHL official. How does one commemorate officiating a 1,500th career NHL game?. How about with the signature of every player that played in it. NHL referee Kevin Pollock officiated his 1,500th career game on Saturday when the Boston Bruins visited the Buffalo Sabres at...
NHL
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
NHL
Kochetkov, Hurricanes blank Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first NHL shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 at United Center on Monday. Kochetkov was making his second start this season and fourth in the NHL. "Pyotr made a lot of great saves tonight," Carolina coach Rod...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights
After getting another win in Minnesota on Sunday, the San Jose Sharks round out their road trip in Vegas and take on the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Nico Sturm...
NHL
Sharks 'Stache Power Rankings
Yes, November is the start of the holiday season and hockey season is in full effect but most importantly, it's mustache season. We have quite a few being grown on the team, so we decided to have some fun and create an official 'Sharks 'Stache Power Rankings'. *Disclaimer: They are...
NHL
My Five Favorite Devils Coaches | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs down the list of his favorite Devils coaches and why in this week's 40 Years with Stan. If you're wondering how I went about picking my Five Favorite Devils Coaches, it was easy. All I had to do was turn on my memory machine. Remember; over the decades, I did a ton of broadcasting Devils games for SportsChannel and then MSG Networks. I covered all three Cup-winning clubs. During those many years, I got to know every single New Jersey coach whether he liked it or not; and I don't mean to be a "wise guy" by that remark.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
NHL
Devils Practice in Newark Prior to Departure for Canada | NOTEBOOK
The Devils practiced today in Newark ahead of their departure for a three-game road trip through Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa. Read below for updates, videos and more. After missing the end of Thursday's game against Ottawa and Saturday versus Arizona, Vitek Vanecek felt ready to go after an injury scare against the Senators.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Nov. 14
Jankowski, Parssinen Come Up Big for the Preds and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators closed out their five-game road trip with a 2-3-0 record, picking up wins at Calgary and Vancouver. After back-to-back losses in Seattle and Colorado, the Preds were able to get back in the win column Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts ride fast start to win over Caps
After dropping Friday night's game to the Capitals in Washington, D.C., the Tampa Bay Lightning got a chance at immediate revenge and capitalized with an emphatic 6-3 win on Sunday night. The Bolts came out with a purpose and delivered the best period of the regular season with four goals...
NHL
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game divisional road trip in Calgary. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Flames: 6 - 6 - 2...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Blue Jackets or Flyers reach playoffs first?
NHL.com writers debate whether Columbus or Philadelphia will return to postseason sooner. The Columbus Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers each missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and made significant moves in the offseason to get better. The Blue Jackets made a splash in free agency by signing forward Johnny Gaudreau...
NHL
Soucy fined $2,500 for actions in Kraken game
NEW YORK - Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during NHL Game No. 243 in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 19:30 of the third period. Soucy...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-4-1) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (5-8-0) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to stay in the win column as they face off against Central Division rival St. Louis Blues Monday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 P.M. on Altitude Sports. Monday's matchup...
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BE THE BEST THAT I CAN'
The buzz around the rink ahead of Monday's tilt with the Kings. "I said in training camp he put in a really good summer in terms of training and all his on-ice, off-ice, lifestyle, that sort of thing. He's done a really good job. He just didn't take that step in training camp. But, when you're challenged to get some offence, he was one guy that I think can provide it. The other part of it, too, is if we are going to be a playoff team, I think it's important that we have some young players take the next step and he's shown that lately, for sure."
NHL
Blues, Flames struggling early because of injuries, lack of depth
Crawford says belief in younger players, simplicity of performance helping Canadiens, Kings start strong. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Marc Crawford, Mark Recchi and Phil Housley will take turns providing insight.
