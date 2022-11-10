Read full article on original website
Related
Read the 2:30 a.m. email Elon Musk sent to staff, his first, announcing the end of remote working at Twitter
Elon Musk has announced the end of remote working at Twitter. Musk, who took over Twitter on October 27, sent an email to his employees Wednesday for the first time. The email was sent at 2:39 a.m. ET, according to a time stamp on the email reviewed by Insider. The...
The Verge
Elon Musk says he fired engineer who corrected him on Twitter
Twitter has seen thousands of layoffs, departures, and resignations since Elon Musk took over, but one of the latest staffing changes appears to have been personal — the company’s new CEO tweeted that Eric Frohnhoefer, an employee who had publicly argued with him on the platform, had been fired.
The world's biggest ad buyer says advertising on Twitter is 'high-risk' amid surging fake accounts and hate speech
GroupM has named Twitter advertising "high-risk" after Yoel Roth, the head of safety and trust resigned last week.
The Verge
Google is bringing Material You-style color themes to desktop Chrome
The latest Canary build of Google Chrome includes a neat feature that automatically picks a color scheme for the browser based on the wallpaper shown when you open a new tab. The feature was first spotted by u/Leopeva64-2 over on Reddit, who shows how changing the new tab wallpaper automatically adjusts the color scheme of the browser’s address bar and interface. It’s previously been possible to manually change Chrome’s color scheme to one of your choosing, but this simplifies the process.
The Verge
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s theme song has no business being this good
Marvel’s recent superhero shows have never exactly been known for their music, but Disney’s upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series might be the one to change that. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur from executive producers Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and Steve Loter revolves around Lunella...
The Verge
Now Android fitness apps like Peloton and MyFitnessPal can share data via Health Connect
Android has released Health Connect into public beta, a new app that assimilates data from across eligible health and fitness apps through a single platform. In an example provided by Google, Peloton members can use it to sync and get credit for their Peloton workouts in apps such as MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers, and Lifesum in addition to sharing workout data with other fitness apps. It also adds a central place to easily manage individual permissions and privacy settings.
The Verge
Andor’s first two episodes will air on TV over Thanksgiving
If you haven’t watched Andor, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series on Disney Plus — and you really should, it’s quite good — Disney will be airing the show’s first two episodes on a few of its other channels over the Thanksgiving holidays, including on linear TV.
The Verge
Amazon mass layoffs will reportedly ax 10,000 people this week
Amazon could lay off as many as 10,000 employees this week, according to a new report from The New York Times. The move would follow wide-reaching firings at Twitter and Meta; last week, the latter announced it would lay off 11,000 employees. Amazon’s cuts are likely to focus on the...
Comments / 1