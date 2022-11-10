Read full article on original website
Goodman Center asking for help to feed over 4,000 families this Thanksgiving
MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Community Center said thousands of Dane County families are registered to receive Thanksgiving groceries this year. The center saw over 3,000 families sign up for food on the first day of registration. Now, over 4,000 families have signed up for a Thanksgiving basket as of Oct. 28. The center needs donations to feed all of those families.
Wisconsin Bike Fed hosts fall fundraising gala
WATERLOO, Wis. — The Wisconsin Bike Fed held its fall fundraising gala on Saturday, bringing bicyclists together. Guests enjoyed complimentary food and drinks and Trek Bicycles gave a behind-the-scenes tour of their headquarters. There were also auctions where guests could bid on prizes like overnight trips, new bikes and bike accessories.
New Details On Platteville Fire Station Released
Details on the new Platteville fire station have been released. A report says members of the Platteville City Council discussed a proposed concept plan at their regular meeting with city staff and architect Laura Eysnogle from Five Bugles Design, the company that created the plan. Council members were presented with several layouts and recommendations, including one option that would add a basement for additional storage and training space. The new fire station is slated to be built at the current location of the OE Gray Early Learning Center, which the city bought last year after it was identified as a suitable site for the station. The two-story building would cost the city around $13.45 million, according to updated figures from Five Bugles. Those costs partly would be covered by $7 million in federal funds the city received for the project earlier this year.
Madison Streets Division prepares ahead of Tuesday snow
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division is getting ready for one of its busiest times of the year. The first accumulating snowfall of the season is set to arrive in the area on Tuesday, causing headaches for drivers on Madison roads. It’s the job of the Streets Division crews to make sure the roads are plowed and salted during snow events.
Dane County Farmer’s Market closes season on Capitol Square
MADISON, Wis. — In another sign of the changing seasons, the Dane County Farmer’s Market closed its season on Capitol Square. Vendors still manned their booths Saturday despite below-freezing temps and snowflakes beginning to fall. That includes Alsum Sweet Corn, who kept shoppers warm with a hot treat.
Wisconsin breaks out the brooms for the second night in a row
MADISON, Wis. — Badger volleyball broke out the brooms for the second night in a row, extending their win streak to 14 matches as they beat Maryland. This match marked Wisconsin’s final regular season home match. With the win, the third-ranked Badgers improve to 21-3 on the season, 15-1 in Big Ten Play.
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
Evansville man dead, passenger injured in crash outside Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville man is dead after a crash outside Janesville Sunday morning. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of US-14 and County Road H at around 11 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Toyota Highlander was turning westbound onto US-14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla.
Madison police investigate possible bullet hole found in window of home
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a homeowner found a hole in a window that may have been caused by a bullet. Police were sent to the 400 block of South Midvale Blvd. Sunday just after 2:30 p.m. after a caller reported finding a bullet hole in a window facing the road.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
One Person Injured In Two Vehicle Crash in Dubuque
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Dubuque. 74 year old Cheryl Schockemoehl of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Schockemoehl was turning north onto John F. Kennedy Road from the Northwest Arterial shortly after noon Saturday when a vehicle driven west on the Northwest Arterial by 55 year old Sheree MIller of Dubuque ran a red light and the vehicles collided. Miller was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
Herd of Deer Causes Crash
A herd of deer caused a Lancaster man to crash his car into a fence on Friday. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a one vehicle crash into a fence that occurred the night before at about 8:00 PM on South Ridge Road in Mt. Hope Township. 30 year old Christopher Udelhoven of rural Lancaster, was driving his vehicle going east on South Ridge Roadd just west of Pleasant Valley Road when multiple deer came onto the road. He swerved to his left to avoid hitting the deer and left the road on the north side. He was unable to correct the swerving of his vehicle and ended up striking a fence owned by Jerry Klein. This caused disabling damage to his car which was towed from the scene. Udelhoven was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash. Arrow Towing of Lancaster assisted at the scene.
Rollover Crash in Lafayette County, No Injuries
No injuries were reported following a rollover crash in Lafayette County Saturday around 8am. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway-Double–X in Belmont Township for a one vehicle rollover. 36 year old Jacob Stoltzfus of Shullsburg was traveling on County Highway Double X when he lost control of his truck, causing him to go off the road, enter a ditch and roll over several times. Stotzfus’ truck had severe damage and was towed from the scene. The Platteville Fire Department and Southwest Health EMS assisted at the scene.
Drug Possession Charges For Platteville Man
A man from Platteville was arrested on drug possession charges in Lafayette County Sunday. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for a check welfare around 2:30am Sunday. As a result, 19 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Bail Jumping, Possession of THC, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McWilliams was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
2 Vehicle Crash in Mineral Point
Iowa County authorities received a report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 39 near Highway 23 in Mineral Point on Friday around 8:00 AM. Mineral Point Fire, Mineral Point EMS and an Iowa County Deputy all responded to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital. Bossert’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer
Dubuque police arrested 26 year old MacKenzie Bullock of Dubuque around 4am Saturday morning in the area of Dodge and Locust streets on charges of first-degree harassment, second-offense operating while intoxicated and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations. A report says that Bullock assaulted Dubuque Police Department officer Dreyson Robe.
Madison police investigating after woman’s car was rear-ended, stolen
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a woman’s car was stolen after she was rear-ended. Police said the woman was hit from behind at the intersection of Schroeder Road and Whitney Way Monday just after 2 p.m. As she got out of her car to assess the damage, one of the people in the car that hit her got out and stole her car.
Linden Woman Arrested For Bail Jumping
A woman from Linden was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a report of someone in violation of bond conditions at an address on Faull Street in Linden Saturday around 1pm. An Iowa County Deputy responded to the address and as a result, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked and remains in custody.
