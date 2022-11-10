Animal Assistance League to host Pet Photos with Santa

TODAY

Pet Photos with Santa

The Animal Lovers Assistance League will offer professionally taken pet and family photos with Santa at the Petway at 113 Baxter Lane, Moyock, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The $30 fee includes 10 matched cards with envelopes. For an appointment call 757-692-5647 or 252-457-0011. Walk-ins also welcome.

Quilt Lovers

The Colonial Quilt Lovers Guild of Northeastern N.C. will meet at Church of Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 10 a.m. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.

Holiday Gift Shop

The Perquimans County Restoration Association is opening its Holiday Gift Shop on Saturdays in November. It also will be open on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

Golf tournament

The Big Cup Golf Tournament will be held at Albemarle Plantation with a nine-hole scramble starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $25 per person or $100 per team. All proceeds will go to the Perquimans Arts League. Sign up in the Albemarle Plantation pro-shop or call 252-426-5555.

MONDAY

EC Rotary Club

The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church Monday at 1 p.m. Marvin T. Jones, founder of the Marvin T. Jones & Associates, a photography company in Washington, D.C., will be the speaker.

Friends of Library

The Friends of the Camden County Public Library will meet in the meeting room at the new Camden County Public Library at 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s support

The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m.

Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child will begin collecting shoeboxes for this year’s campaign at Open Door Church at 1255 Haughton Road, Edenton from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Old Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and New Life of Currituck Church, 4134 Caratoke Highway, Barco, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Let’s Give Thanks

Good Works Community Church is organizing a “Let’s Give Thanks” campaign to feed more than 100 families in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year. To donate, send a check payable to Good Works Community Church Food Drive, P.O. Box 744, Edenton, NC 27932 or drop it off at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford. Donations may also be made online at www.gwcc works.com. or via CashApp to $EdnaLawrence, the church’s pastor. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 18. Church members will fill Thanksgiving meal boxes with food purchased with the donations and then hold a first come, first served Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway at the church on Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. Contact: 252-404-9088.

Computer classes

The Pasquotank County Library will host the following computer classes: Excel 1 on Monday; email on Tuesday; PowerPoint on Wednesday; Google Drive-docs-forms on Thursday; and resume-writing on Friday. All classes at 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Library program

The Pasquotank Library will host a program on an owl theme for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday. Both programs at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried chicken meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church at 509 North Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

Keel Club dinner

The Albemarle Area United Way will honor local businessman Harley Cole at its Keel Club Philanthropy Award at Seven Sounds Brewing Company from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and available online at aaunitedway.org, by calling 252-333-1510, or visiting the AAUW office at 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.

FRIDAY

Open Door Turkey Drop

The Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its annual Turkey Drop Thanksgiving Food Collection at Hertford United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors can drop off frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving meal side items at the church located at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford.

UPCOMING

All Wrapped Up

The EDGE Class at Berea Baptist Church will host its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seeds of Success

Seeds of Success, the community organization that sponsors a number of youth initiatives in Perquimans County, will host a Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Arts, Crafts, Vendor Fair

White Oak Elementary School will host its Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. Money raised from the show goes to benefit the Edenton-Chowan Schools.

Designers Workshop

Museum of the Albemarle will host a no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments Designer Workshop Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum members, $30 for non-members. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and on its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054.

Breakfast with Santa

The Ladies Auxiliary Club will host its fifth annual Breakfast With Santa at the post at American Legion Post 40 at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Besides breakfast, the event will feature professional photos with Santa. Tickets are $15 for children and $12 for adults. Contact: Amber Hardy at (252) 312-6154.

Computer classes

The Pasquotank County Library will hold the following computer classes: Excel 2 on Monday, Nov. 21; Google Drive-docs/forms Tuesday, Nov. 22; and Word 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All classes at 4 p.m.

Library programs

The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on “Giving Thanks” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday, Nov. 22. A similar program will be held for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, Nov. 22, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the Elizabeth City Parks and Recreation Department at 200 E. Ward St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volanda Watts meal

The Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Victory Praise & Worship Center will be held at the former National Guard Armory at 600 Westover St., Elizabeth City, Thursday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. The meal is free to anyone who attends.

Candlelight tours

Candlelight tours of the Whalehead mansion in Corolla will be held every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17. Tours are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $20. To make a required reservation, call 252-453-9040.

Christmas Lightshow

The Walker’s Family 2022 Christmas Light Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will begin Nov. 25 and continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. All donations will go to the Camden County’s Children’s Fund.

Christmas Village

The 2nd Annual Historic Corolla Christmas Village will be held every Friday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. The event features holiday lights, food trucks, shopping opportunities.

Holiday Celebration

Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host its Downtown Holiday Celebration and Grand Illumination Friday, Nov. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Activities will include turning on the downtown Christmas lights, a hayride/sleigh ride, free hot cocoa and visits with Santa Claus.

Hot Cocoa Crawl

Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl from Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.

Photos with Santa

Port Discover will host a Pictures with Santa event at 611 East Main St., Elizabeth City, Friday, Nov. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Small Business Saturday

Local businesses across the region will be taking part in Small Business Saturday, offering holiday sales and other activities, Saturday, Nov. 26. Hours in downtown Elizabeth City will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turkey Trot

A 5K and one-mile Family Fun Run will start from Waterfront Park Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 a.m.

Window decorating contest

Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest from Friday, Nov. 26 to Saturday, Dec. 31.

Waterfront Market

A Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park Friday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Camden tree lighting

Camden County will host its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on the county courthouse green Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m.

Edenton Sip and Shop

Destination Downtown Edenton will host its Sip and Shop event on South Broad Street on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. Businesses will offer extended hours for holiday shoppers to 8 p.m.

Gingerbread Workshop

Museum of the Albemarle will host its annual Gingerbread Workshop, Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will make a gingerbread house from candies, cookies, cereals and other goodies. Cost is $25 for members of Friends of the Museum, $30 for non-members. Register at 252-335-4054.

HHI Grand Illumination

Historic Hertford will sponsor Hertford’s Grand Illumination Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The event will include the turning on of the town’s downtown Christmas lights.

Currituck tree lighting, parade

Currituck County’s annual holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and 29th annual Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Community Park in Barco. Children’s games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the tree lighting ceremony follows at 6:30 p.m. The parade, sponsored by the Currituck County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #89, begins at 7 p.m.

ArtWalk/Lighted Boat Parade

The Pasquotank River Yacht Club will host its Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River along the downtown waterfront Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. The boats will dock at Mariners’ Wharf after the boat parade for public judging. Awards will be presented to the top decorated boats. The parade will follow the monthly downtown First Friday ArtWalk from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Eureka Lodge

Eureka Lodge will hold a banquet to celebrate its 150th birthday Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett, an Honorable and Past Grand Master of Masons in North Carolina, will be the guest speaker.

Kick-Off to Christmas

Edenton’s second annual Kick-Off to Christmas event will be held at Colonial Park Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Event will feature kids activities, food and winter express-themed trolley ride and boat flotilla.

Hertford Christmas Parade

The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Hertford’s annual Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Perquimans County High School at 2 p.m. and will proceed downtown.

South Mills parade

The South Mills Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Christmas Parade on Main Street in South Mills, Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 11 a.m.

EC Christmas Parade

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation’s annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin on Westover Street, turn right onto Ehringhaus Street, proceed to Road Street and turn left, and then right onto Main Street. After passing downtown, the parade will turn right on Water Street and end after passing Waterfront Park.

Craft Fair and 5K

A Christmas Craft Fair and 5K run organized by the Dance Company of Hertford will be held at Perquimans High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event will feature artisan holiday crafts, food and kids activities. The 5K Rhythm Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-312-2595.

Museum open house

Museum of the Albemarle will host its Holiday Open House Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme for the event will be a “Back to 1970s Christmas.”

Candlelight Tour

The Edenton Historical Commission’s annual Candlelight Tour will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tour will feature historic homes east of Broad Street in Edenton. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available. Advance tickets are $30 but increase $35 the weekend of the event. Contact: (252) 482-7800 or visit www.ehcnc.org.

PCAR Colonial Christmas

The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sinnett Trio at AoA

Arts of the Albemarle will host the Jae Sinnett Trio for a “Christmas Jazz” concert, Friday, Dec. 16, in the Maguire Theater. The time and cost were not available at presstime.

Breakfast with Santa

Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford, on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.

Community Orchestra

The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.