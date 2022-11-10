ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S., China agree to work together on climate, says White House

The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues including climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping. The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change.
