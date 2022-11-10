Read full article on original website
U.S., China agree to work together on climate, says White House
The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues including climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping. The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change.
