NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain a better understanding about veterans and the military community with a Veterans Day Pop Quiz. With the quiz, the network seeks to bridge the civilian-military divide, helping Americans to connect with veterans in more meaningful ways this Veterans Day and beyond.

2 DAYS AGO