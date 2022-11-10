Read full article on original website
Here’s where to get Veterans Day deals, discounts and freebies
(WHNT) — Veterans Day is one way Americans can honor and thank those who served their country, and offering service personnel deals and discounts to mark the holiday is another. The majority of specials will require a valid ID, so be sure to keep it handy. Also, keep in...
New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans
NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain a better understanding about veterans and the military community with a Veterans Day Pop Quiz. With the quiz, the network seeks to bridge the civilian-military divide, helping Americans to connect with veterans in more meaningful ways this Veterans Day and beyond.
5 ways to save money on holiday shopping this season
This holiday shopping season is shaping up to be longer, pricier and in some ways more chaotic than in previous years, which makes it easy to overspend. But there are also opportunities for significant savings if you know where and how to search for them. “There are supply chain issues,...
