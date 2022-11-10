ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence

Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
ringsidenews.com

Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off

Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
wrestleview.com

New Tag Team Match Set For This Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced on their website that Matt Riddle and Elias will team up to take on this Monday’s Raw to take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). Previously announced for Monday’s episode is Seth Rollins defending the United States Championship against Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, and The Miz to address Dexter Lumis on Miz TV.
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE

Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury

Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”

AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
Wave 3

WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its Monday Night RAW superstars to the KFC Yum! Center. On Nov. 14, WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., according to a release. Guests will see U.S. Champion...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ringsidenews.com

Trish Stratus Cuts Up With Mickie James In Reunion Video

Trish Stratus is considered one of the most vital female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. She is truly a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. Stratus and Mickie James also had a wholesome reunion recently. Trish Stratus has...
ringsidenews.com

Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury

Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing

Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Challenges Michael Cole To A Fight

Rhea Ripley has been on a vicious streak ever since joining The Judgment Day. Oftentimes, she has proven to be the difference maker for her faction and has been the reason behind the group’s success as of late. Even AJ Styles has admitted that the reason The O.C. hasn’t been able to defeat The Judgment is because of Ripley. Now, it seems The Nightmare is looking for a new fight.
411mania.com

Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3

Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Links Up With AEW Star Abadon

Liv Morgan has been spotted many times outside WWE, both on professional and personal end. The Miracle Kid can be seen travelling to places, doing other projects and hanging out with stars of rival promotions. This time again, she was spotted hanging out with an AEW star. Liv Morgan is...
ringsidenews.com

Fans Ejected For Throwing Drink At Scarlett Bordeaux During WWE Live Event

In Triple H’s version of NXT, Scarlett Bordeaux attracted a lot of attention as Killer Kross’ valet. Since her return with Kross, things have been looking good. However, an incident this time made her the subject of news. During a recent WWE live event, a fan threw a drink at Scarlett Bordeaux, and they were promptly ejected for their trouble.
PEORIA, IL

