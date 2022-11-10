ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada

(The Hill) – Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Mike Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ on Jan 6 in new interview

Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year.“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.It comes as Lara Trump issued a warning to Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 presidential nomination race, as he has emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Mr Trump during the midterm campaign.Meanwhile, Mr Trump faces the fury...
AFP

Biden to set 'guardrails' in Xi superpower summit

US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping meet in Bali on Monday with Washington hoping to set "guardrails" for relations between the rivals and Beijing looking to put ties "back on track". Beijing wants Washington to "work together with China", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Monday.
