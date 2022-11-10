Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Senator says Republican party is ‘dead’ after poll debacle
The Republican party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, senator Josh Hawley has said. Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will...
Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada
(The Hill) – Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
Trump news – live: Mike Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ on Jan 6 in new interview
Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year.“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.It comes as Lara Trump issued a warning to Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 presidential nomination race, as he has emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Mr Trump during the midterm campaign.Meanwhile, Mr Trump faces the fury...
Biden to set 'guardrails' in Xi superpower summit
US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping meet in Bali on Monday with Washington hoping to set "guardrails" for relations between the rivals and Beijing looking to put ties "back on track". Beijing wants Washington to "work together with China", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Monday.
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Has A Blunt Reality Check For Ron DeSantis
He argued that other gubernatorial wins last week were even more impressive ― and they’re not getting nearly as much attention.
Student loan relief: Biden senior adviser says ‘we’re going to prevail’ after judge strikes down plan
(The Hill) – Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to President Biden, said on Sunday that the administration is going to win the legal battle over student debt relief after a federal judge struck down the administration’s initiative earlier this week. Texas district judge Mark Pittman on Friday struck...
