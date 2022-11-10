Read full article on original website
Related
‘Did not end well’: New Pence book details split with Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In “So Help Me God,” Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words,...
Op-Ed: Will the GOP finally do something about its Trump problem?
If Mitch McConnell had picked Senate candidates for the midterms, without interference from Trump, Republicans would likely have picked up several seats.
Comments / 0