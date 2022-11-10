Read full article on original website
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz.Cruz put his stamp on more than two dozen GOP candidates this midterm, and it did not go well. Most of them either lost or, with some totals still trickling in, are currently losing.Cruz focused his support on House races, most specifically 24 of the 25 candidates participating in his “Cruz 25 for 22 Victory...
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news...
Put the Florida Democrat on the endangered species list | Letters
How Florida, the nation’s biggest swing state, turned deep red | Nov. 10. The electorate has spoken. With the exception of Florida, the predicted nationwide red wave failed to materialize. History will eventually decide whether this election outcome has a beneficial or a harmful effect on our country. In the meantime, this writer is hopeful that Gov. Ron DeSantis, our recently reelected chief executive, will use his reinforced authority to proclaim the Florida Democratic Party to be an endangered species. That action could open the door to federal protection for the Democrats prior to the complete extinction of the species — er, party — as we know it in Florida.
Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
(THE CONVERSATION) With control of Congress and statehouses at stake, voters across the nation headed to the polls on Election Day 2022. That was after more than 42 million people had already voted early or by mail. The Conversation asked four scholars to give us their initial observations on the voting, in an election whose outcome may be be determined by voters’ concerns about the economy and democracy – and whose full results will take days to know.
Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada
(The Hill) – Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting Monday since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, amid increasing economic and security tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Xi and...
Biden urges continued fight against climate change at COP 27
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – During Friday’s COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will meet emissions targets –warning the world is facing a climate catastrophe. US officials and leaders from around the world say the fight against climate change is also a race...
Media: Ukrainian president visits liberated city of Kherson
YUZHNE, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian media are reporting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the newly liberated southern city of Kherson. The presidential office said it could not immediately confirm that Zelenskyy had travelled to Kherson and he himself had said Sunday on Facebook that he was in his office in Kyiv, the capital.
Harry and Meghan to receive major human rights award for humanitarian efforts
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an award for their humanitarian efforts, it has been announced.In December, Harry and Meghan will be honoured at the Ripple of Hope gala, organised by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights foundation, with an award that has previously gone to President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The foundation is named after President Kennedy’s younger brother, who was also known as Bobby Kennedy and was assasinated in 1968.The award has been given to Harry and Meghan for their work through their joint non-profit, the Archewell Foundation.However, the...
Student loan relief: Biden senior adviser says ‘we’re going to prevail’ after judge strikes down plan
(The Hill) – Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to President Biden, said on Sunday that the administration is going to win the legal battle over student debt relief after a federal judge struck down the administration’s initiative earlier this week. Texas district judge Mark Pittman on Friday struck...
COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending
When employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails, the group’s accountant worried about who could still access the $7 million locked in its bank accounts.The war for the right’s most prominent COVID quack...
