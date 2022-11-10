ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it cheaper to cook or dine out this Thanksgiving?

(KSNF/KODE) — For many families, dining out on Thanksgiving is equivalent to overcooking the turkey or pouring gravy right out of the can. And most eateries don’t serve your aunt’s famous broccoli rice casserole. But this year, sharing a meal at a restaurant might be the smartest...
LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

(WJW) — Attention shoppers: many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed for the holiday. Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day. ALDI. ALDI is closed on several major holidays, including Thanksgiving and...
5 ways to save money on holiday shopping this season

This holiday shopping season is shaping up to be longer, pricier and in some ways more chaotic than in previous years, which makes it easy to overspend. But there are also opportunities for significant savings if you know where and how to search for them. “There are supply chain issues,...
No more unreasonable cleaning chores or hidden fees for guests, Airbnb announces

(KTLA) – Airbnb guests won’t have to do strenuous cleaning chores during checkout as the company aims to revamp its pricing strategies and the guest checkout experience. The vacation and short-term rental company announced Monday the changes as it tries to make pricing more transparent after customers complained about hidden fees.
Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

(WXIN) — Is “It’s a Wonderful Life” your favorite film of all time? Could you spend hours arguing over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie? (It is by the way). If you can’t get enough of holiday movies, CableTV.com wants you to be this year’s Chief of Cheer.
