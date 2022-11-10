ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell Law School announces Wallace Fellows for 2022-2023 academic year

RALEIGH — The newest Wallace Fellows have been tapped to work alongside Campbell Law School’s faculty and staff during the 2022-2023 academic year, Dean J. Rich Leonard has announced. Jamie Herman Bellomy and Maeve Healy — both 2022 Campbell Law graduates — were selected by an internal panel...
